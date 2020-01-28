Results: Bears dominate River Valley Duals, go undefeated

Bradshaw Mountain Wrestling

River Valley Duals

River Valley High School, Mohave Valley

Jan. 28

Match Results

Bradshaw Mountain 60, River Valley 18

Bradshaw Mountain 65, Kingman 6

Bradshaw Mountain 66, Laughlin 0

Standings

1) Bradshaw Mountain (3-0)

2) River Valley (2-1)

3) Laughlin (1-2)

4) Kingman (0-3)

Notes

All but one Bradshaw Mountain wrestler went undefeated; all other points scored against Bradshaw Mountain were via forfeit.