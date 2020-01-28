OFFERS
Public works director talks engineering standards

L. Frank Marbury is Chino Valley's new public works director. (Jason Wheeler/Review)

L. Frank Marbury is Chino Valley's new public works director. (Jason Wheeler/Review)

By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: January 28, 2020 5:07 p.m.

Chino Valley Public Works Director Frank Marbury started the process of developing the town’s engineering standards with a presentation on grading and drainage at the Tuesday, Jan. 21, Chino Valley Town Council Study Session.

“Grading is your standards for all of your earthwork activities currently,” Marbury said. “Most of our grading requirements are per the international building code. These standards will complement the international building code and provide a little standardization for when they need a permit, when a geotechnical report is required and define what they need for erosion control measures.”

What was suggested is a permit requirement of 50 cubic yards of dirt being moved or 10,000s square feet of clearing and grubbing.

Additionally, he also proposed requiring geotechnical reports with plans conforming to the international building code and standards for cuts and fills, maximum slopes, slope setbacks, drainage near buildings and walls and erosion control.

Required would be detailed plans, so engineers know what they have to submit, written conditions for at-risk grading, inspections and certification and record drawing.

When it comes to grading, he gave some exemptions which include below basements and footings already authorized by building permits, wells or unity trenches under utility regulations, mining and stockpiling of materials already covered by regulations, areas less than 50 cubic yards and less than two feet deep, slopes that cut less than five feet and no steeper than two to one.

“We’re looking for something easier, quicker and better for everyone,” Marbury said. “It encourages consistent building. It’s easier for someone to do something when you know what’s expected.”

As for drainage, current ordinances only focus on flood damage prevention, he said. The key is to maintain natural and historic drainage at the property lines as much as possible.

What he’s looking at for drainage standards is adopting the county drainage manual by reference, he said.

That requires professional reports that can exempt certain sizes or zones unless runoff is significant, codify drainage requirements for commercial development and identifies policies on such things as culverts and street drainage.

Language in the town code would have to be visited, said Development Services Director Joshua Cook.

“Currently right now, the code says ‘insert engineering details here,” Cook said. “There’s no engineering details we’re going to have to incorporate language that will reference the adopted engineering design details.”

The country drainage manual allows for review of all subdivisions, resubdivisions, rezonings, use permits, commercial and industrial development and any other development as needed, Marbury said.

Components of the county m annual establish storm water quality components for the first flush, describe methods for hydrology and study components, requiring consideration of the entire system, allows for simplified designs for a single lot and details drainage needed for mosquito control.

For roadway drainage, the current town code stipulates for less than one foot of water on the roadways and the county manual has multi-tiered requirements such as not overtopping curbs and having one lane dry for arterials in 100-year storms for emergency vehicles, Marbury said.

It has detailed requirements for storm drain design plans and specifications on pipe size and thickness, and culvert and bridge policies and details, he said. The detailed requirements for erosion control are similar to current erosion control practices, Marbury said.

The development of these standard will go through the UDO Update Subcommittee which meets at 3:30 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday of the month at town hall, 202 N. Highway 89.

