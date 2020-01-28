OFFERS
Prescott’s Aaron Greene commits to San Diego State
Prep Football

Aaron Greene (Prescott Athletics/Courtesy)

Aaron Greene (Prescott Athletics/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: January 28, 2020 11:23 p.m.

PRESCOTT — Standout Prescott athlete Aaron Greene announced his commitment to continue his football and academic career at San Diego State on Tuesday.

The burly tight end/defensive end was a key piece to the Badgers’ 7-4 overall record and 5-1 Grand Canyon record in 2019. Greene, who was a four-year varsity player, said he is excited and looking forward to embark on his next endeavor.

“It’s surreal to me because I knew it was something that I’ve always wanted to do,” Greene said. “Since I was a kid playing football for the first, it’s just something I’ve always wanted to do and to be able to get the opportunity to do it at such a high level is even more of a big thing for me.”

Right off the bat, what stands about Greene is his God-given size as he’s currently listed at 6-foot-5, 250 pounds. His size in combination with his fiery passion helped him break a school record for most blocked field goals and punts during a single season.

“Obviously, he’s got a lot of God-given tools that you can’t teach,” Prescott head coach Cody Collett said. “He’s got a big body, his frame is big, he’s got very good feet for a big guy. I think he really fits in well at San Diego State with their use of 21- or 22-personell and I think he’d be a great fit there.”

Greene received offers from a number of different schools, including Abilene Christian (Texas), NAU, South Dakota, South Dakota School of Mines, Ottawa and Black Hill State (South Dakota). He ended up going with San Diego State because of how well-developed the program is and how consistent they’ve been in recent years. This past season, the Aztecs went 10-3 and demolished Central Michigan 48-11 in the New Mexico Bowl.

“My family has always wanted me to [play in college]. So they’ve always been supportive as heck through the whole process,” said Greene, who also thanks much of Prescott’s coaching and training staff for shaping him into the player he is today.

Greene’s signing day will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 10:30 a.m.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

