Prescott High learns ‘antidotes’ to vaping at event

So what do a wacky game of dodge ball, big surfing waves, a giggle fest and quiet meditation have in common?

They are all antidotes to the escalating vaping epidemic.

Grounded in science, psychology and comedy, New Jersey motivational speaker and author of “A Better High,” Matthew Bellace, entertained and informed 250 youth and parents at Prescott High School Monday night about the power of “natural highs.”

Frank and funny, Bellace said he is all about breaking the allure of this addiction.

STEPPING UP

Armed to Know, a nonprofit that hosts four free workshops a year intended to launch conversations between teens and parents about tough trending topics, hosted Bellace, who focused on how to break the allure of vaping and other addictive substances. National statistics indicate one in four high school students has experimented with a vaping device.

Area educators are clear that vaping in schools is a serious concern. Yet they are also honest that it can be tricky to track and curb, since vaping devices are easily hidden; some vapes look like pencils or flash drives. They, too, find that dissuading students from use based on health risks seems to fall on deaf ears.

Throughout the evening, parents heard from law enforcement, health professionals and educators that this epidemic is one that needs to be fought on all fronts — with honest conversation and the modeling of healthy behaviors. Legal and educational consequences are the last resort, they all concurred.

Prescott High School Principal Mark Goligoski said the goal is always prevention and education. Yet students also must be held accountable for their behaviors, he said. District policy establishes discipline measures that can range from a warning to a short- or long-term suspension, he explained. Goligoski emphasized that this trend is impacting everyone, particularly given the “extraordinary” mental health crisis that has befallen all schools.

The vaping epidemic is not about “bad kids” but rather good kids making bad decisions, Goligoski said.

“We are working with our students to change the culture,” Goligoski said. “We want students to say we don’t want this in our school.”

BREAKING TRENDS

Rather than simply spout off scary statistics – the Centers for Disease Control cites 1,299 confirmed cases of lung illness across the nation, with 26 deaths — Bellace cajoled his audience to think beyond tempting, dangerous trends. He shared laugh-out-loud stories from his life about finding happiness through healthy habits; surfing to sleep.

Bellace admits he is an advocate for later high school start times. Sleep deprivation linked to excessive cellphone and computer screen time is the root of much teen angst and depression, he said.

The father of two young children talked about the power of friendship.

“The friends you surround yourself with tells a lot about you,” said Bellace after he opened the evening with an audience participation exercise that required four teens and four parents to support each other and remain upright as their chairs were removed from beneath them.

Bellace also modeled how meditation, or simply taking some deep breaths, can offer the very same benefit as vaping nicotine without damaging one’s lungs and brain development.

It’s free. And it can be done anywhere.

Even on a stage standing before hundreds of teens with a broken zipper.

Meditation “is a superpower in your back pocket,” Bellace shared.

So is music — there are tunes for any mood, he said.

Bellace said he’s been known to hear a song and just start jumping and down. The good vibes he experiences last far longer than the skeptical stares of strangers — think the theme song from “Rocky,” he said.

The energy and emotional “high” that comes from exercise and music serve as “fuel to do something brilliant,” Bellace advised.

NATURAL HIGHS

Throughout his hour-long presentation, Bellace demonstrated “natural highs.”

For his lesson on laughter, Bellace relied on two sixth-graders and two parents.

Unaware the questions he was posing to them connected to “kissing,” the foursome generated some gut-grabbing chortles — imagine red spandex at church.

His lesson: laughter can lift a mood quicker than any vape or other addictive substance.

Sixth grader Savannah Stover, who participated in the “laughter” experiment, said she appreciates that the program showcased that there are ways to get “high” without “harming your body and your brain that isn’t fully developed yet.”

She said she appreciates the chance to have a conversation about what is a new “peer pressure” trend.

In closing, Bellace shared a message of hope taken from his surfer’s perspective.

“The biggest waves come from the biggest storms.”