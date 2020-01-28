Prescott Fire battalion chief receives the Patriot Award
On Monday, Jan. 27, members of Employer Support of The Guard and Reserve (ESGR) paid a visit to Prescott Fire Department’s station 71 to recognize the department and one of its members.
The ESGR is a Department of Defense program that seeks to foster a culture of support for employers that hire military service members of the National Guard and Reserves in the United States.
Prescott Fire Department firefighter Lance Mills is a member of the 996 Medical Company Area Support (MCAS) group. He was deployed as a combat medic for the past 11 months, serving at Camp Manion in Iraq.
Mills wished to recognize the support he received from the department, and specifically Battalion Chief Scott Luedeman. He reached out to ESGR and nominated Luedeman for the Patriot Award in recognition of his efforts.
“Chief Luedeman has always attempted to provide me ample accommodations through scheduling and family support,” Mills wrote in his nomination. “[He] has been very involved with my family, calling at random to make sure that my wife and children are taken care of [during my deployment].”
Mills, his wife, Michelle and their youngest daughter, Hunter, were present as Luedeman received the award.
ESGR also took advantage of their presence in the station to present Fire Chief Dennis Light with a Statement of Support.
This document was initiated five years ago and ESGR wished to issue a reaffirmation certificate in recognition of the commitment the fire department displayed in support of Mills. The document recognizes the department’s effort to comply with the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act (USERRA).
Traditional National Guard and Reserves represent roughly 42% of the nation’s military force, with the Reserves working for civilian employers.
The Statement of Support demonstrates appreciation for employers that work with their service member employees who need to maintain their military skills through ongoing training as well as deployments.
Mills is newly returned from deployment and will rejoin his crew on the fire engine on Friday, Jan. 31.
Drivers on Smoketree Lane passing station 74 will see the Family Member Deployed flag come down that morning. It has been flying there since Mills deployed last February. The department is happy to have Mills back safe and is proud of his dedication, defense, and support of our nation.
Information provided by the Prescott Fire Department.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Jan. 24, 2020
- Search underway in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- FBI takes over search for missing Prescott woman in Belize
- WATCH: Jeep driven over Prescott car wash’s concrete barrier, rolls on Sheldon St.
- Need2Know: BoSa Donuts moving to Gurley Street; TownPlace Suites by Marriott in Prescott Valley; Iron Cask grand opening; Vitality Care Center opens
- Medical complex breaks ground in northeast Prescott
- Yavapai County delinquent tax lien sale set for Feb. 11
- Dog missing from crash that killed Prescott Valley woman, military husband still hospitalized
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 26, 2020
- Search continues in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- ADOT: Lane restrictions, full closures coming for I-17 beginning Jan. 19
- Watch: Mountain lion caught on camera in Prescott
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Jan. 24, 2020
- Search underway in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for surgeries
- Hawks murder case featured in ‘20/20’ special
- 44 new defendants served by Arizona AG in fraud case against Prescott Valley eye surgeon
- Dog missing from crash that killed Prescott Valley woman, military husband still hospitalized
- Will the former Sam’s Club in Prescott Valley ever be sold?
- FBI takes over search for missing Prescott woman in Belize
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: