Prescott Fire battalion chief receives the Patriot Award

On Monday, Jan. 27, members of Employer Support of The Guard and Reserve (ESGR) paid a visit to Prescott Fire Department’s station 71 to recognize the department and one of its members.



The ESGR is a Department of Defense program that seeks to foster a culture of support for employers that hire military service members of the National Guard and Reserves in the United States.

Prescott Fire Department firefighter Lance Mills is a member of the 996 Medical Company Area Support (MCAS) group. He was deployed as a combat medic for the past 11 months, serving at Camp Manion in Iraq.



Mills wished to recognize the support he received from the department, and specifically Battalion Chief Scott Luedeman. He reached out to ESGR and nominated Luedeman for the Patriot Award in recognition of his efforts.

“Chief Luedeman has always attempted to provide me ample accommodations through scheduling and family support,” Mills wrote in his nomination. “[He] has been very involved with my family, calling at random to make sure that my wife and children are taken care of [during my deployment].”



Mills, his wife, Michelle and their youngest daughter, Hunter, were present as Luedeman received the award.

ESGR also took advantage of their presence in the station to present Fire Chief Dennis Light with a Statement of Support.



This document was initiated five years ago and ESGR wished to issue a reaffirmation certificate in recognition of the commitment the fire department displayed in support of Mills. The document recognizes the department’s effort to comply with the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act (USERRA).



Traditional National Guard and Reserves represent roughly 42% of the nation’s military force, with the Reserves working for civilian employers.



The Statement of Support demonstrates appreciation for employers that work with their service member employees who need to maintain their military skills through ongoing training as well as deployments.

Mills is newly returned from deployment and will rejoin his crew on the fire engine on Friday, Jan. 31.

Drivers on Smoketree Lane passing station 74 will see the Family Member Deployed flag come down that morning. It has been flying there since Mills deployed last February. The department is happy to have Mills back safe and is proud of his dedication, defense, and support of our nation.

