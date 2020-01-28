OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Jan. 28
Weather  44.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott Fire battalion chief receives the Patriot Award

Prescott Fire Department Firefighter Lance Mills presents the Patriot Award to Battalion Chief Scott Luedeman L to R: Larry Jacobs, AZ ESGR North Selection Chair, Lance Mills, Scott Luedeman, Larry Gray, AZ ESGR Outreach Coordinator, Pat Kuykendall, AZ ESGR Vice Chair. (Prescott Fire Department/Courtesy)

Prescott Fire Department Firefighter Lance Mills presents the Patriot Award to Battalion Chief Scott Luedeman L to R: Larry Jacobs, AZ ESGR North Selection Chair, Lance Mills, Scott Luedeman, Larry Gray, AZ ESGR Outreach Coordinator, Pat Kuykendall, AZ ESGR Vice Chair. (Prescott Fire Department/Courtesy)

Originally Published: January 28, 2020 9:28 p.m.

On Monday, Jan. 27, members of Employer Support of The Guard and Reserve (ESGR) paid a visit to Prescott Fire Department’s station 71 to recognize the department and one of its members.

The ESGR is a Department of Defense program that seeks to foster a culture of support for employers that hire military service members of the National Guard and Reserves in the United States.

Prescott Fire Department firefighter Lance Mills is a member of the 996 Medical Company Area Support (MCAS) group. He was deployed as a combat medic for the past 11 months, serving at Camp Manion in Iraq.

Mills wished to recognize the support he received from the department, and specifically Battalion Chief Scott Luedeman. He reached out to ESGR and nominated Luedeman for the Patriot Award in recognition of his efforts.

“Chief Luedeman has always attempted to provide me ample accommodations through scheduling and family support,” Mills wrote in his nomination. “[He] has been very involved with my family, calling at random to make sure that my wife and children are taken care of [during my deployment].”

Mills, his wife, Michelle and their youngest daughter, Hunter, were present as Luedeman received the award.

ESGR also took advantage of their presence in the station to present Fire Chief Dennis Light with a Statement of Support.

This document was initiated five years ago and ESGR wished to issue a reaffirmation certificate in recognition of the commitment the fire department displayed in support of Mills. The document recognizes the department’s effort to comply with the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act (USERRA).

Traditional National Guard and Reserves represent roughly 42% of the nation’s military force, with the Reserves working for civilian employers.

The Statement of Support demonstrates appreciation for employers that work with their service member employees who need to maintain their military skills through ongoing training as well as deployments.

Mills is newly returned from deployment and will rejoin his crew on the fire engine on Friday, Jan. 31.

Drivers on Smoketree Lane passing station 74 will see the Family Member Deployed flag come down that morning. It has been flying there since Mills deployed last February. The department is happy to have Mills back safe and is proud of his dedication, defense, and support of our nation.

Information provided by the Prescott Fire Department.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries