Photo: Lions Club collects items for homeless
Originally Published: January 28, 2020 12:08 p.m.
Chino Valley Noontimers Lions Club Members Bob Reithmiller, Dave Genther and Steve Hughes at a collection event the club put on in front of Family Dollar Saturday, Jan. 25. The club collected toiletries, clothing, blankets, pillows, gift cards for local restaurants and other items for homeless students, doing so as part of a service day for lions clubs in the state of Arizona.
