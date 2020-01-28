Obituary: Wilma Jean Lay
Wilma Jean Lay was born to John and Hester Boatright on July 13, 1922. Jean went to meet her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on January 17, 2020. She was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma and moved to Prescott, Arizona at the age of 12. She married Dennis Lay in July 1941. They moved to Camp Verde in 1974. They were married for 52 years until Denni’s death in 1993.
Jean is survived by her brother in-law, Milas Lay; son, John and Donna Lay; daughter, Joyce and Richard Kujath; grandchildren, Jeffery Lay, Mathew Lay, Kristin Vaughn and Karyn Doehring; great-grandchildren, Joslyn, Jennifer, Grayson, Morgan, Megg, Ian and Shelby and great-great-granddaughter, Ella.
Graveside services will be held at Mountain View Cemetery in Prescott, Arizona on January 31, 2020 at 10am.
Condolences can be shared at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by survivors.
