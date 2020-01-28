Obituary: Shauna Marie Delguidice
Shauna Marie Delguidice, Mother, “Nana,” Daughter, Sister and Friend, Shauna Marie Delguidice, passed away in a tragic automobile accident on January 20, 2020.
Shauna was born in Mesa, Arizona on August 17, 1979. Her parents are Diane “Dee Dee” and Fred Czarnowski of Dewey, Arizona and John (Vicki) Glascock of Moodys, Oklahoma.
For the past three years Shauna has lived and worked in the Prescott Area. She will be remembered for fiercely loving her children and grandchildren and her family as well as her infectious laughter and stunning smile, her humor and her hard-working, positive attitude.
Besides her parents, she is survived by her sister, Serena Glascock and son Levi; her brother, Tom (Ashley) Czarnowski; her children, Destinee (Eric) Lasiter, Devon Delguidice, Arizona Delguidice, and Carter Stoessel; her grandsons, Kaleb, Mayson and Calvin Lasiter.
Shauna also leaves behind her loving partner, “Red” Stoessel and her loving ex-mother-in-law, Vickie Swearingen.
If you wish to show support to her surviving children, a GoFundMe account has been set up and can be viewed at gofundme.com and then type Shauna Delguidice into the search bar.
Information provided by survivors.
