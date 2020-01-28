Obituary: Rosemarie (Cascia) Dunn
Rosemarie (Cascia) Dunn, 78 years, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family, January 22,2020 in Prescott. Born on September 5, 1941 in Boston, Mass., she was a longtime nurse at the Prescott Veterans Hospital.
Survived by her husband, Austin Joseph Dunn; her children, Austin Dunn Jr., Gregory Dunn (Juanita), Steven Dunn (Melissa Mansulla), Richard Dunn and Julie Dunn; her grandchildren, Mark Varrieur, Nicholas Diles, Payton Dunn, Richard Dunn, and Garison Dunn; her great-grandchildren, Marielena Diles and D’angelo Burbank; her brother, Michael Cascia, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her parents, Matteo and Anna Cascia; brother, Angelo Cascia and daughter, Andry Dunn.
Services to be held privately. Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.
Information provided by survivors.
