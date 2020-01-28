Obituary Notice: Wanita Kathleen Marotzke

Wanita Kathleen Marotzke was born January 23, 1944 in French Camp, California and passed away on January 23, 2020 in Prescott, Arizona.





A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Desert Lawn Memorial Gardens, located at 9250 So. Ranchero Lane in Mohave Valley, Arizona.





Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin

Funeral Homes and Crematory.