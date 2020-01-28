OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Jan. 28
Weather  44.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Alice Gretchen (Wacker) Schlacke

Originally Published: January 28, 2020 8:46 p.m.

Alice Gretchen (Wacker) Schlacke, 84, of Waukon, Iowa passed away early Sunday morning, Jan 19, 2020 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She was born in Farmersburg, on Halloween, Oct 31, 1935 to Andrew E. Wacker and Sophie E. W. (Mueller) Wacker.

Alice married A1C Ronald Victor Schlacke on Nov 26, 1954 at Zion United Church of Christ in Waukon and began her career as an Air Force wife of 32 yrs.

Together they lived in four states and three overseas countries, where she stayed busy managing a household with three children.

In 1985, when Ron retired from the military, they moved back to the family farm in Waterville where she enjoyed her church activities with the ladies of Waterville Lutheran Church and Zion UCC. She was also an active member with the Farm Bureau.

After she was widowed in 1997, she moved to Waukon and became more involved with the church ladies of UCC and continued with Farm Bureau. She especially loved tending to her flowers and displayed them beautifully in her yard every summer.

She is survived by her children, Peggy Schlacke (Robert) Knoll of Prescott Arizona, Randy Alan Schlacke of Prescott Valley Arizona, and Rusty Alan (Lori Riha) Schlacke of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, along with eight grandchildren. Services will be held Friday, January 31, 2020 at Zion United Church of Christ in Waukon.

Visitation 10:00 a.m. with memorial service to begin at noon, followed by a luncheon.

Internment will be at the Lutheran Cemetery in Waterville, Iowa at 3:00 p.m.

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Helen Lillibridge
Obituary: Lawrence H. Corkery
Obituary: Ivanelle Wilhelmina Lockard
Obituary: Alice Biss Cooper
Obituary: Carol Rae Yager

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries