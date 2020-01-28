Obituary: Alice Gretchen (Wacker) Schlacke

Alice Gretchen (Wacker) Schlacke, 84, of Waukon, Iowa passed away early Sunday morning, Jan 19, 2020 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She was born in Farmersburg, on Halloween, Oct 31, 1935 to Andrew E. Wacker and Sophie E. W. (Mueller) Wacker.

Alice married A1C Ronald Victor Schlacke on Nov 26, 1954 at Zion United Church of Christ in Waukon and began her career as an Air Force wife of 32 yrs.

Together they lived in four states and three overseas countries, where she stayed busy managing a household with three children.

In 1985, when Ron retired from the military, they moved back to the family farm in Waterville where she enjoyed her church activities with the ladies of Waterville Lutheran Church and Zion UCC. She was also an active member with the Farm Bureau.

After she was widowed in 1997, she moved to Waukon and became more involved with the church ladies of UCC and continued with Farm Bureau. She especially loved tending to her flowers and displayed them beautifully in her yard every summer.

She is survived by her children, Peggy Schlacke (Robert) Knoll of Prescott Arizona, Randy Alan Schlacke of Prescott Valley Arizona, and Rusty Alan (Lori Riha) Schlacke of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, along with eight grandchildren. Services will be held Friday, January 31, 2020 at Zion United Church of Christ in Waukon.

Visitation 10:00 a.m. with memorial service to begin at noon, followed by a luncheon.

Internment will be at the Lutheran Cemetery in Waterville, Iowa at 3:00 p.m.

Information provided by survivors.