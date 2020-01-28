New book commemorates Chino Valley’s first 50 years

With the Town of Chino Valley celebrating 50 years this year, a new book is coming out commemorating the town’s first five decades.

Called “Chino Valley: Where Arizona Began,” the idea for it came from a committee started in April 2019 who met monthly to figure out how the town should celebrate its 50th birthday, said Managing Editor Wil Williams.

“In addition to those folks who came up with ideas for everything from barn dances to concerts to other affairs, someone had the idea that we ought to do a book commemorating the 50 years,” Williams said. “In that book, we ought to talk to a lot of people who have been here a lot of years to see what Chino was like and get a sense of how it evolved over the last 50 years.”

The editorial committee consisted of Williams, Mike Best, Leona Couch, Randy Fuller, Kay Lauster, Bobbi Wicks and Jami Lewis. Originally, they estimated it would be 100 pages long, Williams said. However, after interviewing 37 businesses and 55 historic families, it turned out to be 238 pages with more content that could have gone in, he said. It also includes chapters on the chamber of commerce, community services, community clubs, education, youth programs, newspapers, churches and more memories of Chino Valley.

When it came to identifying who to talk to for the book, there were no strict guidelines other than loosely keeping it at business that have been around for more than 20 years and families who have been in Chino Valley for more than 30 years, Williams said.

Though the parameters aren’t true for every business or family in the book, the team tried to apply it the best they could, he said. The challenge, said Best, was getting people to talk to them.

“We thought everyone was going to come and talk to us and want to be a part of it, Best said. “I was surprised as far as some of them didn’t’ have time.”

“Chino Valley: Where Arizona Began” will be available for $30 in the Chino Valley Public Library, 1020 W. Palomino Road, the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, 175 E. Road 2 South, and Chino Valley Town Hall 202 Highway 89, beginning Monday, Feb. 3.

One of the more notable aspects the book shows is the differences in issues of the day, Best said. These days, water is the biggest issue but when the town was incorporated, water was not an issue at all, he said.

“There were 670 people who lived here. They were mostly farmers, ranchers, whatever. They had more water than they had ever used in their lifetime out of our same aquifer regardless of what Prescott or Prescott Valley does,” Best said. “The thing that raised up these people, and I think it would raise them up today, was that Prescott tried to annex them and that went ahead and upset these people immensely.”

The book has a few other consistent themes, Williams said. One was that people who have lived in Chino Valley for a long time remembered the two-lane highway and it being lined by elm trees which provided a canopy, he said.

The widening of the highway happened in 1969 or 1970 and the trees were taken out, taking away the charm factor, Williams said. People also talked about it being so quiet at night that all they could hear the cicadas and the pumping of the irrigation systems, he said. People also frequently expressed concerns as to while Chino Valley can grow and offer some employment opportunities to young people, they didn’t want it to lose its small town charm, Williams said.

Williams said he loves a lot of aspects of Chino Valley, from the exceedingly friendly people to the high rate of volunteerism and people willing to help their neighbor and others. It’s a unique experience to him, having previously lived on the east coast and in the Midwest, he said.

“I was curious ‘well, how did this come to be? Where did this thing start?” Williams said. “It was interesting to me to either talk to folks who knew Chino 40, 50 years ago or to read interviews that others had done. I wanted to see where it came from and how it all got started and it’s a very interesting history as far as I’m concerned.”