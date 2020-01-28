Letter: Getting away from it all

Editor:

I found the Opinion piece by Mavis Brauer, in Sunday’s paper to be amusing but a little unrealistic. I have lived in Yavapai County for the last 22 years and have found it to be pretty much what I moved here for: conservative. I have been a Realtor for some 20 years, and heard over and over the reason people are choosing the Quad Cities is to get away from the liberal ways in the various states they are coming from.

As for the Second Amendment issue, the board of supervisors is afraid of offending liberals by adopting the Second Amendment sanctuary status. Major Brauer thinks such a move would be a signal to mentally disturbed, gun-toters to move here to do a mass shooting. Since Arizona allows concealed carry for all its citizens, would that not have been a strong signal to the mass murderers, or is it a warning? Now to the majority issue. Yavapai County is overwhelmingly Republican, which means conservative.

The reason there were so many conservatives at the meeting is because they do indeed, represent the majority. Adopting 2A Sanctuary status doesn’t change any laws, it only speaks to the government about what we believe is our right, under the Constitution, to bear arms. I believe the majority of Yavapai citizens want less government in our lives and that includes any legislation or policies governing gun ownership.

Dan Speights

Prescott Valley