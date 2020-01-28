Letter: Getting away from it all
Editor:
I found the Opinion piece by Mavis Brauer, in Sunday’s paper to be amusing but a little unrealistic. I have lived in Yavapai County for the last 22 years and have found it to be pretty much what I moved here for: conservative. I have been a Realtor for some 20 years, and heard over and over the reason people are choosing the Quad Cities is to get away from the liberal ways in the various states they are coming from.
As for the Second Amendment issue, the board of supervisors is afraid of offending liberals by adopting the Second Amendment sanctuary status. Major Brauer thinks such a move would be a signal to mentally disturbed, gun-toters to move here to do a mass shooting. Since Arizona allows concealed carry for all its citizens, would that not have been a strong signal to the mass murderers, or is it a warning? Now to the majority issue. Yavapai County is overwhelmingly Republican, which means conservative.
The reason there were so many conservatives at the meeting is because they do indeed, represent the majority. Adopting 2A Sanctuary status doesn’t change any laws, it only speaks to the government about what we believe is our right, under the Constitution, to bear arms. I believe the majority of Yavapai citizens want less government in our lives and that includes any legislation or policies governing gun ownership.
Dan Speights
Prescott Valley
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Jan. 24, 2020
- Search underway in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- FBI takes over search for missing Prescott woman in Belize
- WATCH: Jeep driven over Prescott car wash’s concrete barrier, rolls on Sheldon St.
- Need2Know: BoSa Donuts moving to Gurley Street; TownPlace Suites by Marriott in Prescott Valley; Iron Cask grand opening; Vitality Care Center opens
- Medical complex breaks ground in northeast Prescott
- Yavapai County delinquent tax lien sale set for Feb. 11
- Dog missing from crash that killed Prescott Valley woman, military husband still hospitalized
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 26, 2020
- Search continues in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- ADOT: Lane restrictions, full closures coming for I-17 beginning Jan. 19
- Watch: Mountain lion caught on camera in Prescott
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Jan. 24, 2020
- Search underway in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for surgeries
- Hawks murder case featured in ‘20/20’ special
- 44 new defendants served by Arizona AG in fraud case against Prescott Valley eye surgeon
- Dog missing from crash that killed Prescott Valley woman, military husband still hospitalized
- Will the former Sam’s Club in Prescott Valley ever be sold?
- FBI takes over search for missing Prescott woman in Belize
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: