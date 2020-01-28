Infamous Florida Easter bunny arrested after hit-and-run
ORLANDO, Fla. — A Florida man who became a video sensation after fighting a man on the street while dressed as the Easter Bunny was arrested and tried to use the costume to elude capture, authorities said.
Antoine McDonald became an overnight phenomenon when a video captured him fighting a man on the streets of Orlando last year.
Earlier this month, McDonald was driving a motorcycle when he ran a stop sign and crashed into a carport before fleeing the scene, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The carport collapsed on top of the vehicle.
Deputies went to McDonald’s address and spotted a gray car driving away and found McDonald laying in the backseat of the car.
When a deputy went to arrest him, he denied it.
“I wasn’t in any crash. I’m the Orlando Easter bunny, Google it,” he said, according to an arrest report.
The Orlando Sentinel reports authorities asked him to remove his costume before arresting him. He is charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, driving with a suspended license and operating a motorcycle without a license.
The video below, shows Antoine McDonald, the 21-year-old Altamonte Springs man who famously dressed in a bunny costume in downtown Orlando last April.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Jan. 24, 2020
- Search underway in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- FBI takes over search for missing Prescott woman in Belize
- WATCH: Jeep driven over Prescott car wash’s concrete barrier, rolls on Sheldon St.
- Need2Know: BoSa Donuts moving to Gurley Street; TownPlace Suites by Marriott in Prescott Valley; Iron Cask grand opening; Vitality Care Center opens
- Medical complex breaks ground in northeast Prescott
- Yavapai County delinquent tax lien sale set for Feb. 11
- Dog missing from crash that killed Prescott Valley woman, military husband still hospitalized
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 26, 2020
- Search continues in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- ADOT: Lane restrictions, full closures coming for I-17 beginning Jan. 19
- Watch: Mountain lion caught on camera in Prescott
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Jan. 24, 2020
- Search underway in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for surgeries
- Hawks murder case featured in ‘20/20’ special
- 44 new defendants served by Arizona AG in fraud case against Prescott Valley eye surgeon
- Dog missing from crash that killed Prescott Valley woman, military husband still hospitalized
- Will the former Sam’s Club in Prescott Valley ever be sold?
- FBI takes over search for missing Prescott woman in Belize
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: