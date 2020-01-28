OFFERS
HUSD Student of the Week: Clare McElwee

Clare McElwee

Clare McElwee

Originally Published: January 28, 2020 8:34 p.m.

Congratulations to Clare McElwee from Mountain View Elementary for being this week’s HUSD Student of the Week.

Clare always strives to do the best she can modeling to other students to strive and do their best and believe in their abilities.  Clare is a kindergartener that demonstrates what it means to be kind and helpful to others everyday. She does this without wanting recognition for it.

Clare’s kindness has influenced others in her class to be accepting and kind, especially to the students who need a friend. Congratulations, Clare, for being Mountain View’s Student of the Week!

Information and photo provided by the Humboldt Unified School District.

