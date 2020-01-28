Hamilton: Making sure Jesus gets his money's worth

HOLLYWOOD — God Bless America, and how’s everybody?

The New York Times weighed in on the Democratic presidential race Thursday by giving out their endorsement just 10 days before the Iowa caucuses. The newspaper endorsed Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren for president. They also picked the 49ers and the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl.

The Church of England suspended my church, the Episcopal Church, for its support of liberal social issues. Every Sunday I get laryngitis listing all the transgressions I’ve committed during the past week. I believe that Jesus died for my sins and I want to make sure he gets his money’s worth.

China’s government quarantined cities in Hunan Province where the Coronavirus is believed to have originated. The concern over its spread is escalating. An arriving Chinese citizen caused a wild stampede at L.A. Airport Friday when he identified himself to Immigration officers as Ah Chu.

The CDC said Monday six cases of Coronavirus have been diagnosed in the U.S. so far. There is reason to panic. The Surgeon General could point out that fewer Americans have caught the Coronavirus than have been married to the Kardashians, and Coronavirus victims suffered far less.

A California winery spilled 18,000 gallons of wine into a creek in Sonoma County Monday. It’s an ominous sign. Trump can save the economy and fortify the border, but if he starts turning water into wine, the Democrats will drop impeachment for crucifixion without thinking twice.

The National Weather Service predicted a warmer than normal February for the South as well as the Upper Midwest and the Eastern Seaboard. They also forecast a continued cool and rainy winter for Southern California. Today in Los Angeles it is 59 and cloudy, just like Adam Schiff.

The New York Times alleged Monday that John Bolton’s new book claims that Trump wanted to withhold aid from Ukraine unless they investigated corruption. That doesn’t make it a crime. John Bolton’s book may not sell that well, but it’s already made the New York Times Best Sellout List.

Chief Justice John Roberts oversaw the Senate impeachment trial Monday, the conclusion of which could lead to healing. Hopefully, the House Democrats are completing the five stages of grief. They are grief, anger, denial, impeachment and finally acceptance of the results of the 2016 election.

Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz stood on the floor of the Senate Monday and he tore apart the House Democrats’ case for impeachment. Bet on this guy. In the past, Alan Dershowitz has defended Harvey Weinstein, Jeffrey Epstein and O.J. Simpson and not one of them got impeached.

CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin pointed out to CNN viewers Monday that all the members of the Trump impeachment legal defense team were white people. It’s an alarm that needed sounding. Looking at them, you realized that any moment a Democratic presidential debate could’ve broken out.

Hunter Biden agreed to obey a court order and pay child support to a former Washington D.C. stripper he impregnated. The kid’s a real chip off the old block. The baby boy is only a year and a half old, he’s sitting on the board of Gerber’s and already more of an expert on gas than his father.

The FDA is reportedly close to approving the use of Ecstasy as treatment for PTSD sufferers, on top of mushrooms and pot being legalized everywhere. My sobriety is still safe. I’m resigned to knowing that Los Angeles won’t legalize cocaine until the day after I die, just to keep the price down.

