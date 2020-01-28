OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Jan. 28
Weather  44.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Findlay Toyota Center to receive all-new indoor LED lights in 2020
Fan experience, lower electricity costs cited as reasons

Rio Grande Valley Vipers AT NAZ Suns January 21, 2020 in Prescott Valley, Ariz. (Matt Hinshaw/NAZ Suns)

Rio Grande Valley Vipers AT NAZ Suns January 21, 2020 in Prescott Valley, Ariz. (Matt Hinshaw/NAZ Suns)

mugshot photo
By Doug Cook | dougout_dc
Originally Published: January 28, 2020 8:51 p.m.

photo

Texas Legends at NAZ Suns, Nov. 13, 2019 in Prescott Valley, Ariz. (Matt Hinshaw/NAZ Suns)

The 5,100-seat Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St. in Prescott Valley, will soon have all-new indoor LED lights.

On Jan. 24, the Community Facilities District (CFD) Board approved a $200,000 upgrade to the lighting in the 14-year-old, town-owned arena, which is expected to bolster the fan experience at live events while significantly decreasing electricity expenses.

Findlay Toyota Center Manager Shane Cadwell of Spectra, a Philadelphia-based company that operates the arena, said the main arena lighting and computer systems will provide “entertainment-style light, flexibility and key functionality we don’t have now.”

The new lighting, which may not be installed by Florida-based NGU Sports Lighting LLC until this summer, will increase the functionality of the light fixtures themselves, Cadwell said.

Cadwell added that the “darker light” required for Northern Arizona Suns (NBA G League team of the Phoenix Suns) games has been working fine under the current circumstances.

However, if Findlay Toyota Center also had the capability to provide “whiter light,” Cadwell said, it would better serve a new minor league hockey franchise, for instance, if the arena were able to attract a team.

“LED can do both,” he added about darker and whiter light. “Since there’s no hockey, it’s likely that we’ll go with darker light, but we could enable white light with a flip of a switch.”

The updated lighting will also be capable of directing lights into the center of a ring for boxing or Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), for example, and for spotlighting Northern Arizona Suns players during introductions.

Vice Mayor Lora Lee Nye, who, along with the mayor and Town Council, serve on the CFD Board, said “[now] let’s take care of the sound [system in the arena].”

“That’s the next highest priority,” Nye added.

To which Cadwell replied, “It is on our list.”

Cadwell added that the lighting systems for big shows, such as concerts, will continue to be brought in from the outside by the acts performing at the arena.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Pink Out! NAZ Suns Breast Cancer Awareness Night set for Saturday, Nov. 23
New Findlay Toyota Center GM Cadwell ready for challenge
Free NAZ Suns preseason game against Lakers, Nov. 2
Check out the 'Toughest Monster Truck Tour', Jan. 10-11
Enjoy a Safe Trick-or-Treat event, Oct. 31

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries