Findlay Toyota Center to receive all-new indoor LED lights in 2020

The 5,100-seat Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St. in Prescott Valley, will soon have all-new indoor LED lights.

On Jan. 24, the Community Facilities District (CFD) Board approved a $200,000 upgrade to the lighting in the 14-year-old, town-owned arena, which is expected to bolster the fan experience at live events while significantly decreasing electricity expenses.

Findlay Toyota Center Manager Shane Cadwell of Spectra, a Philadelphia-based company that operates the arena, said the main arena lighting and computer systems will provide “entertainment-style light, flexibility and key functionality we don’t have now.”

The new lighting, which may not be installed by Florida-based NGU Sports Lighting LLC until this summer, will increase the functionality of the light fixtures themselves, Cadwell said.

Cadwell added that the “darker light” required for Northern Arizona Suns (NBA G League team of the Phoenix Suns) games has been working fine under the current circumstances.

However, if Findlay Toyota Center also had the capability to provide “whiter light,” Cadwell said, it would better serve a new minor league hockey franchise, for instance, if the arena were able to attract a team.

“LED can do both,” he added about darker and whiter light. “Since there’s no hockey, it’s likely that we’ll go with darker light, but we could enable white light with a flip of a switch.”

The updated lighting will also be capable of directing lights into the center of a ring for boxing or Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), for example, and for spotlighting Northern Arizona Suns players during introductions.

Vice Mayor Lora Lee Nye, who, along with the mayor and Town Council, serve on the CFD Board, said “[now] let’s take care of the sound [system in the arena].”

“That’s the next highest priority,” Nye added.

To which Cadwell replied, “It is on our list.”

Cadwell added that the lighting systems for big shows, such as concerts, will continue to be brought in from the outside by the acts performing at the arena.