Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Jan. 28
Weather  44.0 weather icon
Fairgrounds 2 Well near Arizona Downs a go for the town
CDBG application underway for Boys & Girls Club remodeling

Prescott Valley Police Department Det. Sgt. Jason Kaufman, celebrating 20 years in the department. (Town of Prescott Valley/Courtesy)

Prescott Valley Police Department Det. Sgt. Jason Kaufman, celebrating 20 years in the department. (Town of Prescott Valley/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Doug Cook | dougout_dc
Originally Published: January 28, 2020 8:45 p.m.

photo

Peyton Bradshaw, Bradshaw Mountain High School’s Student of Month. (Town of Prescott Valley/Courtesy)

In a 6-0 vote with Councilmember Don Packard absent, the Prescott Valley Town Council on Jan. 23 approved spending nearly $97,000 for a firm to conduct engineering, design and construction administration for the so-called Fairgrounds 2 Well.

Work being done on this well near Arizona Downs will provide additional water capacity for the track’s property off of Fain Road on the east side of town, as well as the nearby Mingus West subdivision.

Civiltec Engineering has been tasked with designing a well house and piping, site work and a half-mile-long water main to connect with the town’s existing infrastructure, among other things.

Council also agreed to allow the town to proceed with applying for Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) to help pay for a Boys & Girls Club remodeling project at 8201 E. Loos Drive, and infrastructure improvements in the Coyote Springs Elementary School area.

PVPD’S KAUFMAN MARKS 20 YEARS WITH TOWN

Council members honored Prescott Valley Police Det. Sgt. Jason Kaufman for his 20 years of service during the Jan. 23 meeting.

Originally from Long Island, New York, Kaufman graduated from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University with a bachelor’s degree in Aerospace Studies.

However, Kaufman pursued his dream of becoming a police officer. He began his career as a detention officer with the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. After two years, Kaufman joined PVPD and over the past two decades has become well-versed in combating narcotics trafficking and sexual exploitation/abuse.

Kaufman’s wife and two grown children attended the short ceremony on Jan. 23.

“This would not have been possible without my wife, kids and the officers I’ve worked with,” Kaufman said. “I love what I do, and it’s the only thing I wanted to be.”

Vice Mayor Lora Lee Nye said she and Kaufman did Block Watch together when they first began serving the town.

“You’ve been a blessing to the community and the department,” Nye said. “You’ve supported me in ways I don’t think you understand.”

IN OTHER BUSINESS, the Council:

• Approved a contract with the Governor’s Office of Youth, Faith and Family for nearly $200,000, to receive a STOP Violence Against Women Formula Grant through the federal government.

The grant is designed to help Prescott Valley and other participating communities improve the criminal justice system’s response to violent crimes against women. PV’s grant includes a town match of nearly $67,000 for a total of almost $267,000 for the 2020 calendar year.

• Approved a $64,000 reimbursable contract with Enginuity Worldwide LLC to help the federal government convert juniper trees in the Upper Verde River Watershed into biocoal for testing as a wood-energy project.

• Agreed to a revised zoning map change for Kachina Mini Storage for expansion in Dewey, as well as a second amended final development plan for Antelope Park parcels A and B near the Viewpoint and Pronghorn Ranch subdivisions.

• Recognized Bradshaw Mountain High School senior Peyton Bradshaw, a multi-sport athlete who has excelled on the Bears’ varsity volleyball and girls basketball teams for the past few years and is a premier student in the Class of 2020. The Optimist Club honored Bradshaw with a certificate for being the high school’s Student of the Month for January.

• Proclaimed Jan. 23, 2020, as Prescott Valley Early Bird Lions Club Day. The Club, established on Dec. 31, 1984, celebrated its 35th anniversary late last year. Its 40-plus members help the disabled and seniors, including collecting used eyeglasses for those who can’t afford them.

• Heard from the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Brady Cabral, who announced Assurance Electrical Services, 3649 N. Mountain View Drive, as a new member.

