Editorial: Speeding tickets add up; stay safe out there
Remember the bane of driving in the Prescott Valley area? It was called photo radar enforcement. The practice, unique to the town in the Quad Cities, was abandoned after controversy and complaints.
Yet, as we stated in this space years ago, when the Town of Prescott Valley had that type of ticketing, “if you don’t want the ticket, drive the speed limit.”
In the time since, the Police Department has gone back to simple enforcement: writing tickets.
And those tickets, for example, add up – to more than 4,000 in 2019 alone, as the Tribune reported this past week.
Excessive speed was the top violation, with 2,664 tickets and 1,835 warnings issued, Community Service Officer Jerry Ferguson stated.
And it was not all about speeding; for seatbelt violations, 453 tickets and 14 warnings were issued; hands-free violations – those in which mobile phones were being handled while driving – numbered 249 tickets with 52 warnings issued; and red-light violations totaled 192 tickets and 72 warnings issued.
Since tickets come with the potential for fines and points against your driver’s license, the message remains: obey Arizona’s traffic laws.
“There is still a need for ongoing traffic enforcement in order to keep our community safe,” Ferguson stated in a news release.
Ferguson reminds drivers that the town posts speed limit signs throughout the area, while urging every driver to drive safely.
“Should you see any questionable driving, contact your law enforcement agency immediately,” Ferguson added.
To reach the Prescott Valley Police Department, call 928-772-9267 for non-emergencies and 911 for emergencies. You may also call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.
Let’s all do our part, to avoid those tickets and keep from causing damage or crashes.
We wouldn’t want to give the town reason to go back to photo radar enforcement. Would we?
