OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Jan. 28
Weather  44.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Dear Annie: Is marriage worth the fight?

By Annie Lane
Originally Published: January 28, 2020 8:21 p.m.

Dear Annie: My husband and I have been married for almost 29 years. We have three grown children, two granddaughters and a third grandchild on the way. My dilemma is that although we have been married so long, we have had more downs than ups, especially this past year.

We just have nothing in common. He likes to sit at home, and I like to go out and be around people. I have tried to stay home and change, and I have suggested different things for us to do, such as go out to dinner, go to the movies or go out with friends. But he will do dinner only, and then we are home right afterward.

During the first 18 years of our marriage, he worked either the second or third shift. He did what he wanted, such as playing golf, going out with his friends and going away for weekends, and I stayed home and raised the kids. I went to their events at school and participated in after-school activities as a leader or coach.

As time has gone by, my husband and I have grown apart. I just don’t know how to rekindle our romance or even if I want to get it back. Until last fall, he went out with his friends. Now he is claiming that he gets anxiety around groups of people, yet he can go to concerts and bike rallies. I love him, but I’m not sure if I’m in love anymore. I love the family time with the kids and grandkids. Is that enough to suck it up and just live the rest of my life at home? Or do I move on?

There isn’t anyone else, nor do I want anyone else. The last time we separated, I was looking forward to living with my dogs, decorating the house the way I wanted and not having to answer to anyone.

We have been together since I was 18, and I’m 51. Is there a point when a person just sees the light and says, “I’m done”? — Unsure in Love

Dear Unsure in Love: Both of you have to choose whether you will work on your marriage and make each other, and your relationship, a priority. Your destiny is determined by those choices. If your husband says that he gets social anxiety, don’t just dismiss that as not real because he can go to a concert or a bike rally. Those two events are much less intimate than a social dinner with friends. Maybe he needs help with that.

You ask, “Is there a point when a person just sees the light and says, ‘I’m done’?” I’m not sure it works like that. It’s more that the series of dark moments might be lived over and over until you finally say, “I’m going to turn on the light.” When you truly turn on the light, you don’t find all the faults in the other person; rather, you realize that you want more out of your marriage and yourself. The real light gets turned on when you do the work. You look at your faults and his faults together, and come up with compromises.

Interestingly, you signed your letter, “Unsure in Love,” not “Unsure About Love.” I think you really want to be in love again. My advice is that you give this marriage a chance. After 29 years of being together, with children and grandchildren, you have something to fight for. Find a professional marriage counselor, and make an appointment for both of you. Continue to express your concerns to your husband in a loving manner.

All the best to both of you.

“Ask Me Anything: A Year of Advice From Dear Annie” is out now! Annie Lane’s debut book — featuring favorite columns on love, friendship, family and etiquette — is available as a paperback and e-book. Visit http://www.creatorspublishing.com for more information. Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Dear Annie: Wife digs for details from ex
Dear Annie: No longer feeling like a priority
Dear Annie: His way or the highway
Dear Annie: Mother-in-law’s about face
Dear Annie: Husband sneaks around online

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries