CVUSD Student of the Week: Sofia Jones
Originally Published: January 28, 2020 4:43 p.m.
Sofia Jones is a wonderful student at Territorial Early Childhood Center! She is welcoming to all students, and loves to help out with anything! She is a hard worker and always has a smile on her face! The best part about Sofia is her caring and genuine heart. She sincerely loves everyone around her and loves being in school. She is an awesome first grader!
Information provided by the Chino Valley Unified School District.
Most Read
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Jan. 24, 2020
- Search underway in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- FBI takes over search for missing Prescott woman in Belize
- WATCH: Jeep driven over Prescott car wash’s concrete barrier, rolls on Sheldon St.
- Need2Know: BoSa Donuts moving to Gurley Street; TownPlace Suites by Marriott in Prescott Valley; Iron Cask grand opening; Vitality Care Center opens
- Medical complex breaks ground in northeast Prescott
- Yavapai County delinquent tax lien sale set for Feb. 11
- Dog missing from crash that killed Prescott Valley woman, military husband still hospitalized
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 26, 2020
- Search continues in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- ADOT: Lane restrictions, full closures coming for I-17 beginning Jan. 19
- Watch: Mountain lion caught on camera in Prescott
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Jan. 24, 2020
- Search underway in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for surgeries
- Hawks murder case featured in ‘20/20’ special
- 44 new defendants served by Arizona AG in fraud case against Prescott Valley eye surgeon
- Dog missing from crash that killed Prescott Valley woman, military husband still hospitalized
- Will the former Sam’s Club in Prescott Valley ever be sold?
- FBI takes over search for missing Prescott woman in Belize
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: