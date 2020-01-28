Prescott's water goal: More conversions to city's sewer system

Prescott’s chances of improving its water budget comes down to one major objective — getting homes that currently use septic systems onto the city’s sewer system.

And soon, the new Mayor’s Commission on Water & Sewer Connections will begin looking into how to make that happen.

During a study session on Tuesday, Jan. 28, water consultant Gary Woodard presented the Prescott City Council with a newly developed “water model” that will be used as a tool for tracking actual, estimated and projected water demands and supplies.

Among the findings of the study: Homeowners that receive city water but use septic systems to treat their wastewater are among the ways that the city’s water-delivery system loses water.

“Most of the city’s water goes in a circle,” Woodard told the council. “It’s those areas where water escapes the system that you need to focus on if you want to improve your water budget.”

Just as Woodward’s analysis is coming to a close, the city is kicking off a new committee, headed by Councilman Steve Blair, to look into the long-discussed matter of septic systems operating within city limits and just outside city boundaries.

Prescott Public Works Director Craig Dotseth reported that there are 1,867 households within city limits that are on city water, but are not on the sewer system. And in the areas just outside city limits, there are another 1,643 households that receive city water but are on septic systems.

Blair said after Tuesday’s meeting that he hopes that the new committee will begin meeting by about mid-February. He added that he is currently looking for committee members from a cross-section of the community to serve on the committee.

The process could take as long as a year-and-a-half to two years to complete, Blair told the council.

Woodard, who has been working on an analysis of the city’s water-use trends since early 2019, pointed out that much of the water that is delivered to Prescott homes is captured for reuse through the city’s wastewater treatment system, and used largely for replenishing the groundwater aquifer.

“Most of the water that’s pumped goes to metered, sewered customers,” Woodard said. “Most of that is used indoors. Almost all of that ends up making its way to the sewer treatment systems, and almost all of (the treated effluent) is either used for golf courses, sand and gravel, or recharged into the aquifer.”

But there is no similar recovery for the 3,500 or so homes that receive Prescott water but are not on the city’s wastewater treatment system.

The water that goes into the septic-served homes is largely lost to the city’s long-time program of treating its wastewater and transporting it to an airport-area recharge field, where it is allowed to filter back into the aquifer.

Woodard led off Tuesday’s discussion by noting that Prescott’s water usage has been on a downward trend for more than a decade.

“For a long time, despite population growth, you were actually over the long term delivering less and less water,” he said.

Although the numbers have fluctuated from year to year, “the trend was definitely downward. In fact, over that 14-year period, it was dropping about 2% per year,” Woodard said.

That trend is not unique to Prescott. “This is a trend that is seen in virtually all municipal water departments,” Woodard said. “The increased efficiency in water use is just overwhelming the increase in population and the increase in growth in customers.”

Woodard’s model forecasts the city’s water supply and demand until 2030, and can be adjusted with changes in drought conditions or growth rates.

Woodard will work to train city staffers on the use of the model, after which portions of it would be available to the public, City Manager Michael Lamar said. He estimated that the training would take about a month. In the meantime, city employees likely will be available to make presentations to local groups about the model.