OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Jan. 29
Weather  37.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott's water goal: More conversions to city's sewer system
Prescott mayor’s commission will look into idea

The Prescott City Council is presented with a new water model during a study session on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. The model will be used as a tool to track the city’s actual, estimated and projected water demands and supplies. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

The Prescott City Council is presented with a new water model during a study session on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. The model will be used as a tool to track the city’s actual, estimated and projected water demands and supplies. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: January 28, 2020 9:43 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, January 28, 2020 10:21 PM

photo

The Prescott City Council discusses the city’s water concerns during a study session on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

Prescott’s chances of improving its water budget comes down to one major objective — getting homes that currently use septic systems onto the city’s sewer system.

And soon, the new Mayor’s Commission on Water & Sewer Connections will begin looking into how to make that happen.

During a study session on Tuesday, Jan. 28, water consultant Gary Woodard presented the Prescott City Council with a newly developed “water model” that will be used as a tool for tracking actual, estimated and projected water demands and supplies.

Among the findings of the study: Homeowners that receive city water but use septic systems to treat their wastewater are among the ways that the city’s water-delivery system loses water.

“Most of the city’s water goes in a circle,” Woodard told the council. “It’s those areas where water escapes the system that you need to focus on if you want to improve your water budget.”

Just as Woodward’s analysis is coming to a close, the city is kicking off a new committee, headed by Councilman Steve Blair, to look into the long-discussed matter of septic systems operating within city limits and just outside city boundaries.

Prescott Public Works Director Craig Dotseth reported that there are 1,867 households within city limits that are on city water, but are not on the sewer system. And in the areas just outside city limits, there are another 1,643 households that receive city water but are on septic systems.

Blair said after Tuesday’s meeting that he hopes that the new committee will begin meeting by about mid-February. He added that he is currently looking for committee members from a cross-section of the community to serve on the committee.

The process could take as long as a year-and-a-half to two years to complete, Blair told the council.

Woodard, who has been working on an analysis of the city’s water-use trends since early 2019, pointed out that much of the water that is delivered to Prescott homes is captured for reuse through the city’s wastewater treatment system, and used largely for replenishing the groundwater aquifer.

“Most of the water that’s pumped goes to metered, sewered customers,” Woodard said. “Most of that is used indoors. Almost all of that ends up making its way to the sewer treatment systems, and almost all of (the treated effluent) is either used for golf courses, sand and gravel, or recharged into the aquifer.”

But there is no similar recovery for the 3,500 or so homes that receive Prescott water but are not on the city’s wastewater treatment system.

The water that goes into the septic-served homes is largely lost to the city’s long-time program of treating its wastewater and transporting it to an airport-area recharge field, where it is allowed to filter back into the aquifer.

Woodard led off Tuesday’s discussion by noting that Prescott’s water usage has been on a downward trend for more than a decade.

“For a long time, despite population growth, you were actually over the long term delivering less and less water,” he said.

Although the numbers have fluctuated from year to year, “the trend was definitely downward. In fact, over that 14-year period, it was dropping about 2% per year,” Woodard said.

That trend is not unique to Prescott. “This is a trend that is seen in virtually all municipal water departments,” Woodard said. “The increased efficiency in water use is just overwhelming the increase in population and the increase in growth in customers.”

Woodard’s model forecasts the city’s water supply and demand until 2030, and can be adjusted with changes in drought conditions or growth rates.

Woodard will work to train city staffers on the use of the model, after which portions of it would be available to the public, City Manager Michael Lamar said. He estimated that the training would take about a month. In the meantime, city employees likely will be available to make presentations to local groups about the model.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Column: CAP supports Prescott’s water policy changes
Talk of the Town: Why water outside of the city makes sense
Septic vs. sewer: Prescott Council considers new policy aimed at reducing septic systems
City eyes idea of sewer district in north Prescott
Prescott council eyes voluntary sewer hook-ups; money at issue

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries