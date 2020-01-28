Come and see "Voyager - A Tribute to Journey", Jan. 31.
Come and see "Voyager - A Tribute to Journey" at the Elks Theatre Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. in Prescott at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31.
Voyager is a spectacular tribute to the music of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame group Journey. This high energy production will take you on a musical tour of classic songs like "Faithfully", "Open Arms", "Who’s Crying Now", "Wheel in the Sky", "Anyway You Want It", "Don’t Stop Believin’" and so many more.
Featuring extraordinary musicians and vocalists who have toured nationally and internationally, Voyager provides today’s most entertaining and accurate Journey experience.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit prescottelkstheater.com.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Jan. 24, 2020
- Search underway in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- FBI takes over search for missing Prescott woman in Belize
- Medical complex breaks ground in northeast Prescott
- Need2Know: BoSa Donuts moving to Gurley Street; TownPlace Suites by Marriott in Prescott Valley; Iron Cask grand opening; Vitality Care Center opens
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 20, 2020
- Yavapai County delinquent tax lien sale set for Feb. 11
- Dog missing from crash that killed Prescott Valley woman, military husband still hospitalized
- ADOT: Lane restrictions, full closures coming for I-17 beginning Jan. 19
- Credit repair: Fixing mistakes on your credit report
- ADOT: Lane restrictions, full closures coming for I-17 beginning Jan. 19
- Watch: Mountain lion caught on camera in Prescott
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Jan. 24, 2020
- Search underway in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for surgeries
- Hawks murder case featured in ‘20/20’ special
- 44 new defendants served by Arizona AG in fraud case against Prescott Valley eye surgeon
- Will the former Sam’s Club in Prescott Valley ever be sold?
- Dog missing from crash that killed Prescott Valley woman, military husband still hospitalized
- Prescott Valley woman dies after car hits fire truck in Indiana
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: