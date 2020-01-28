Come and see "Voyager - A Tribute to Journey", Jan. 31.

Come and see "Voyager - A Tribute to Journey" at the Elks Theatre Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. in Prescott at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31.

Voyager is a spectacular tribute to the music of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame group Journey. This high energy production will take you on a musical tour of classic songs like "Faithfully", "Open Arms", "Who’s Crying Now", "Wheel in the Sky", "Anyway You Want It", "Don’t Stop Believin’" and so many more.



Featuring extraordinary musicians and vocalists who have toured nationally and internationally, Voyager provides today’s most entertaining and accurate Journey experience.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit prescottelkstheater.com.

