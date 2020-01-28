Chino Valley in Brief: Meet Chino Valley Police at Coffee with Cops on Jan. 29

Meet Chino Valley Police at Coffee with Cops on Jan. 29

The Chino Valley Police Department will sponsor Coffee with Cops from 8 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Overflow Coffee Shop, 448 N. Highway 89, Chino Valley. Meet Chief Charles Wynn, Lt. Randy Chapman and other Police Department employees in casual conversation with local law enforcement.

Group seeks members to help support Animal Shelter

If you love dogs and cats, Chino Valley Animal Partners would love to have you as a member.

The 501(c)3 nonprofit’s mission is to organize fundraising events, volunteer time, and raise money to help the Chino Valley Animal Shelter with its needs and those in the community with companion care dogs or cats who are on a fixed income and may require some financial assistance.

The group’s monthly meetings are at 6 p.m. the first Monday of every month at the Senior Center, 1021 Butterfield Road, Chino Valley.

Visit the Chino Valley Animal Partners Facebook page or contact them at chinovalleyanimalpartners@gmail.com for additional information.

Chino Valley Youth Football Association seeks board members

The Chino Valley Youth Football Association is looking for board members for its 2020 season. Positions are open to the community and do not require an active child participant in the program.

All positions are open for applying and include president, vice president, secretary, treasurer, registration, cheer coordinator, fundraising coordinator, safety coordinator, equipment manager, snack shack coordinator, parent/player liaison, and media coordinator.

If no one applies for a position, the current member will hold their position. Votes can be cast by immediate family members of active Chino Valley Youth Football Association participants only.

For more information or for an application, email cvyfacougars@gmail.com.

Citizen’s Academy kicks off this month in Chino Valley

The Town of Chino Valley is holding its eight-week 2020 Chino Valley Citizens Academy from Thursday, Jan. 23, through Thursday, March 12.

The program, held Thursdays at 6 p.m. in Chino Valley Town Hall, will walk residents through the past, present and future of Chino Valley as presented by elected town officials, departments and staff as well as civic/service organizations and involved local community members.

The first session is titled “The Town of Chino Valley Then-Welcome and History of Chino Valley” and features the Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce, Mayor Darryl Croft and Kay Lauster with the Chino Valley Historical Society.

Residents who participate will get the chance to learn about the town’s government, how it works and how it impacts them; meet other active Chino Valley residents and share ideas and learn about opportunities that encourage more involvement in government and policies. Upon completion of the academy, participants will receive a certificate of completion and be recognized in a Chino Valley Town Council meeting.

There is no charge to participate in the program and spots can be reserved online at www.chinovalley.org or at www.chinoaz.net, by calling Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce at 928-636-2493 or by calling the Town of Chino Valley at 928-636-2646 ext. 1395 or 1203.

Chino Valley Town Hall is located at 202 N. Highway 89.

‘In-Home Care’ presentation set for Feb. 6 in Prescott

“In-Home Care - What Does It Cover & How to Pay for It” is a free Senior Connection Speakers Bureau presentation to occur Thursday, Feb. 6, from noon to 1 p.m. at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1202 Green Lane, Prescott.

Carol White, Home Care Assistance, and Troy Simington, AAG, will explain services typically provided by in-home care companies, how to determine quality of care when provided in the home, which in-home care services are covered by insurance or state assistance, other payment options including Home Equity conversion mortgages, and how to prepare for your future care needs.

RSVPs appreciated to Debbie@SeniorConnection.us or (928) 778-3747. For a complete schedule of upcoming presentations, visit www.SeniorConnection.us

Chamber’s volunteer coordinator resigns, position reopens

The Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce has reopened its search for a volunteer coordinator after Ashley Miller resigned just a few days after her Thursday, Jan. 2, start date.

The part-time job offers 10 to 19 hours per week and duties include developing, promoting and maintaining a wide range of volunteer opportunities within the Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce; arranging for volunteer orientation and scheduling all volunteer activity, including at chamber events such as luncheons and mixers and ensuring that volunteers are staffed to support the various areas of operations such as visitor service areas and events. One year of experience volunteer management and an associate’s degree are preferred.

For a full list of the roles and responsibilities the position entails, or to apply, visit www.indeed.com. For more information, call the Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce at 928-636-2493.

Learn about pruning fruit trees

It’s fruit tree pruning season, and the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension, Yavapai County is offering two free deciduous fruit tree pruning demonstrations conducted by Extension Agent, Jeff Schalau. Come and learn why, when and how to prune your backyard fruit trees. Demonstrations will cover apples, pears, plums, peaches, nectarines, cherries and more. Fertilization, irrigation and fruit thinning will also be discussed.

Two pruning demonstrations are scheduled. The first will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Marmaduke Orchard, 3435 S Silver Road, Camp Verde. The second will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the McLandress Orchard, 850 S. Maricopa St, Chino Valley. It is not necessary to register.

Maps and directions to these workshops are available on the Yavapai County Cooperative Extension web site: cals.arizona.edu/yavapai/pruning/. Signs will be posted prior to the workshops to help participants find the locations.

Follow Extension Agent Jeff Schalau on Twitter (@jeffschalau) for timely information such as cancellations due to inclement weather.

Change a child’s story in 2020

While people across the country are setting goals for the new year, thousands of children in Arizona are unsure where they’ll be living tomorrow. Children in Arizona’s foster care system face a life of uncertainty. They can be moved from place to place with no notice. To make matters more complicated, the professional adults in their lives are frequently changing – from their social worker to therapist, to their school or daycare. Every child needs a stable, caring adult in their life.

This is why a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) is so important. CASA volunteers are a consistent voice for a child in foster care. They spend 10-20 hours per month reviewing the child’s case and getting to know the child and what is in his or her best interest. The CASA is often the most consistent person in the life of a child in foster care. CASA volunteers not only assist the judge in making critical decisions but often taken on a mentor role to the child for life. Today there are over 14,000 children in Arizona who were removed from their homes due to abuse and/or neglect. CASA of Yavapai County’s goal is to have one CASA for EVERY child in foster care.

You have the power to Change a child’s story™. All it takes is the heart to do so. If you are looking for an opportunity to make a difference in a child’s life and in our community become a CASA volunteer today.

Court Appointed Special Advocates are everyday community members who donate their time to be the voice for a child. Children with a CASA are more likely to find a safe, permanent home, more likely to succeed in school, and are half as likely to re-enter the foster care system.

No specific background or training is needed to become a CASA volunteer. Anyone 21 years of age or older, who can pass a thorough background check and complete 30 hours of free training, is encouraged to apply.

For more information, visit www.CASAofYavapaiCounty.org or call 928-771-3165

West Yavapai offers mindfulness class for seniors

The West Yavapai Guidance Clinic will be offering a new, seven-week class titled, “Practicing Mindfulness” for seniors who would like to learn what mindfulness is, and how the practice can enrich and benefit their lives.

This class is part of the Senior Peer program.

The class will be taught on Fridays from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 10 to Feb. 28.

For more information on class location, and to register, call the clinic at 928-445-5211 ext. 2601. Sons of American Revolution seeks 2 individuals for awards

Prescott Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) seeks to recognize two individuals for the SAR lifesaving award and heroism award.

The SAR lifesaving award recognizes the actions of any person who was directly responsible for the saving of a human life or who prolonged a human life to the extent the victim was still alive upon transfer to the care of medical authorities, even though the victim might expire at a later time.

The SAR heroism award recognizes outstanding bravery and self-sacrifice in the face of imminent danger, i.e., acts which involved great personal courage and risk to the recipient. This is intended primarily for acts by civilians not in uniform but does not exclude police/fireman.

Individuals selected will be honored by Prescott Chapter, SAR in January 2020 at an awards ceremony. Submit nominations to Tim Prater via email timprater86323@gmail.com. For additional information, call/text 928-533-1478.