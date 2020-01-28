7 in 7: Events include Tom Chapin, ‘Iliad,’ origami

From Tom Chapin coming back to Prescott for a show at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center to a one-man performance of “The Iliad” by the Southwest Shakespeare Company to an origami class, the quad-city area offers a lot to do over the next seven days.

The Daily Courier offers a “7 in 7” look ahead, printed each Wednesday, of seven events happening around the Quad Cities occurring over the next seven days. Here are several events to enjoy and learn from this week.

1 – See folk musician Tom Chapin as he returns to Prescott for a show in the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center’s third floor Crystal Hall Ballroom at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31.

Called one of contemporary folk music’s greatest personalities by the New York Times, Chapin has been to Prescott four or five times over the years. His show will have some well-worn songs along with some brand-new ones.

Tickets for the show are $40 and available online at www.folksessions.com/tom-chapin/4594747945. The Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center is located at 117 E. Gurley St.

2 – Take a look at the universe at the Jim & Linda Lee Planetarium which has four shows Friday, Jan. 31 and Saturday, Feb. 1.

The shows on Friday are a look at the sun at 6 p.m. followed by a show about the moon at 7 p.m. Saturday’s shows are all about exploring alien worlds at 2 p.m. and showcasing the size and scale of the universe at 3 p.m. Tickets are $6, available online at available online at prescott.erau.edu/about/planetarium/public-shows.

The Jim & Linda Lee Planetarium is located on the campus of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, 3700 Willow Creek Road.

3 – Experience Homer’s “Iliad” in a one-man play by Clay Sanderson from the Southwest Shakespeare Company at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Prescott Public Library.

The free show features a 3,000 year old man, who may or may not be Homer, who witnessed the Trojan War and is doomed to travel the world telling what he saw until all war ceases to exist.

The Prescott Public Library is located at 215 E. Goodwin St.

4 - Rock out to the hits of 1970 as Lonely Street Productions presents “Class of ’70 – The Greatest Hits from 50 Years Ago” at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2.

An annual salute to the top songs from 50 years ago, the show features chart toppers from 1970 including “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Close To You,” “American Woman,” “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head” and many more.

Tickets for the performance are $26 for adults, $23 for seniors and $30 for opera box seats, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

The Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center is located at 117 E. Gurley St.

5 - Learn how to make origami in an easy- to medium-level paper folding class at Prescott Origami Fanatics at the Prescott Public Library at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2.

Led by an experienced paper folder, the class meant for adults and teens will feature instruction on how to create origami hearts.

The Prescott Public Library is located at 215 E. Goodwin St.

6 – Join an epic journey to find the magical dust that will unite worlds in Philip Pullman’s “The Golden Compass” at Teen Books & Bites at the Prescott Public Library at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4.

Meant for teens in grades 7 through 12, the event is free. Register online at www.prescottlibrary.info, at the youth desk or by calling 928-777-1537.

The Prescott Public Library is located at 215 E. Goodwin St.

7 – Watch Rob Reiner’s “Stand By Me” at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center as part of its Movies at the Elks program at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5.

Starring Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix, Corey Feldman, Jerry O’Connell, Kiefer Sutherland and Casey Siemaszko, the film shows four boys who decide to see the body of a stranger who has been killed near their rural homes, learning more about each other and their home lives along the way.

Admission to the show is a cash donation of any amount, and proceeds benefit the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center’s community outreach program.

The Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center is located at 117 E. Gurley St.

