Prescott resident Kearney marks her 106th birthday

A one-time obstetrics and neonatal nurse, when such a profession was one of the only choices for women, Grace Victoria Wright Kearney was feted Monday at the Good Samaritan Willow Wind assisted-living complex in Prescott to celebrate her 106th birthday.

Though not having one of her more chipper days, Grace’s son, Bill, said the South Dakota ranching native, who moved from California to live with Bill in Prescott in 2004, has long proved an inspiration to their family — a gentle, caring, but strict woman with a keen moral compass known for her ethics and integrity. She has lived the last 15 years at Willow Wind.

Grace and her husband, Charles Kearney, a World War II Army veteran who fought at the Battle of the Bulge, Normandy and other hot spots in the European theater, celebrated 55 years of marriage. The couple had three children — Pat, John and Bill — and she has six grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.

Her son, who was to be joined by a niece and nephew who both share her birthday, said his mother lived through some major moments in history — and remembered when her father got their first car just before the Depression. He said she lived through many crippling winter storms, including the Blizzard of 1949, and enjoyed the chance while living in California to visit a successfully landed Apollo space mission rocket. She was fascinated by the internet, but never opted to engage in the computer age, her son said.

The one thing she never conversed about was politics; she left those debates to her husband, her son said.

“She was very giving and loving,” said Bill Kearney. “She is known for her helpfulness and caring for all.”