Prescott Police recognize Kasun for 20 years of service
Originally Published: January 27, 2020 7:38 p.m.
Updated as of Monday, January 27, 2020 9:57 PM
Prescott Police Department Chief Debora Black presented Lt. Corey Kasun with his 20 years of service plaque on Jan. 22.
Kasun was credited as being an instrumental driving force in the success of the department. Highlighted were his leadership, professionalism and devotion to the department.
Information provided by Prescott Police Department.
Most Read
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Jan. 24, 2020
- Search underway in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- FBI takes over search for missing Prescott woman in Belize
- Medical complex breaks ground in northeast Prescott
- Need2Know: BoSa Donuts moving to Gurley Street; TownPlace Suites by Marriott in Prescott Valley; Iron Cask grand opening; Vitality Care Center opens
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 20, 2020
- Yavapai County delinquent tax lien sale set for Feb. 11
- Dog missing from crash that killed Prescott Valley woman, military husband still hospitalized
- ADOT: Lane restrictions, full closures coming for I-17 beginning Jan. 19
- Credit repair: Fixing mistakes on your credit report
- ADOT: Lane restrictions, full closures coming for I-17 beginning Jan. 19
- Watch: Mountain lion caught on camera in Prescott
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Jan. 24, 2020
- Search underway in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for surgeries
- Hawks murder case featured in ‘20/20’ special
- 44 new defendants served by Arizona AG in fraud case against Prescott Valley eye surgeon
- Will the former Sam’s Club in Prescott Valley ever be sold?
- Dog missing from crash that killed Prescott Valley woman, military husband still hospitalized
- Prescott Valley woman dies after car hits fire truck in Indiana
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: