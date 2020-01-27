OFFERS
Obituary: Jill Cynthia Bury

Originally Published: January 27, 2020 8:02 p.m.

Jill Cynthia Bury was born January 25 1956 in Dearborn Michigan, where she lived and was raised thru high school. Jill’s father worked in design for Ford Motor Company and the family traveled and sailed the great lakes on their boat. The family has a farm in Hillsdale, Michigan and Jill spent much of her time there and became a good horse hand.

Jill received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and her master’s from Michigan State. She moved to Steamboat Springs, Colorado, in the late 70’s and enjoyed skiing and mountain biking. In 1990, she met her life companion Curt McIlvaine.

They moved to Chino Valley, Arizona in 1996. Jill was the food and beverage manager for the Prescott Race Track, as well as Antelope Hills Golf Course, until going to work at the Yavapai Prescott tribe as the Environmental Health Specialist in 2001. Jill made many friends and contacts in her life in Arizona and really loved the area and people.

In September Jill suffered a severe stroke and passed away November 26, 2019. She is survived by her friend, Curt, as well as her mother, Irene of Prescott Valley; brother, Dean of Iowa; sister, Claudia of Pickford Michigan and numerous cousins mostly in Michigan. She was preceded in death by her father, Art Bury as well as grandparents and aunts and uncles. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday February 1, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at the Heights church in Prescott.

Information provided by survivors.

