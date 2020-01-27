Obituary: Gloria R. Peak
Originally Published: January 27, 2020 8:03 p.m.
Gloria R. Peak, 90, passed away on January 24, 2020 in Prescott Valley. Arizona. She was born on November 1, 1929 in Bucks County Pennsylvania to William H and Celesta J Roth.
She is survived by her son, Kevin T. Grace and family; step-daughter, Jamie Zimmerman and family and 5 grandsons. Gloria was a member of the American Lutheran Church in Prescott Arizona. Memorial Services will be held at the Sunrise Funeral Home in Prescott Valley on January 31 2020 at 3:00 for family and friends.
Information provided by survivors.
