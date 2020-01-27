Life of a Play: 'Amadeus' hopefuls audition in Prescott

Sitting in the Prescott Center for the Arts Gallery Tuesday evening, Jan. 21, a group of actors, both seasoned and inexperienced, waited patiently for their chance to audition for a part in the organization’s upcoming production of “Amadeus.”

Among them was Paul Epoch, a Prescott Center for the Arts veteran who has acted in numerous plays with the organization and served as director. Auditioning for the part of Antonio Salieri, Epoch said he wanted to be in the show because he loved the movie and loves director Catherine Miller-Hahn.

“It’s a very challenging play to do as far as the vernacular of the play,” he said. “It’s almost its own language so it’s an enriching challenge.”

Though he always gets nervous before auditioning, Epoch said he prepares for each one by reading the script as much as possible and goes into the audition trusting in the work he’s done and hoping it is right for the role.

Auditioning for the role of Constanze Weber, Mozart’s wife, was Daria Owen, who said she has auditioned for six plays at Prescott Center for the Arts and been in five of them. Having loved the film, doing something with Mozart has always been on her bucket list, Owen said. She also enjoys auditioning for and being in plays with the organization because the productions it puts on are top-notch, she said.

To prepare for her audition, Owen said she researched the real Maria Constanze Cäcilla Josepha Johanna Aloysia Mozart in order to understand who she was as a person and her motivations about what she wanted to aspire to be.

“For instance, she wasn’t just a housewife. She did have a music career,” she said. “She was very concerned, she was a mother, she had all these other things going on. I wanted to make sure I understood the complexity of her as a person because her relationship with Mozart went up and down.”

Owen said she gets nervous every time she auditions but had a cheat sheet to help her through it.

Also auditioning for the role of Salieri was Chris Stonebraker who said he has auditioned for a couple of plays at Prescott Center for the Arts but has yet to be in one. He did, however, perform in one play in Carefree, Stonebraker said.

One of the reasons he wanted to be in “Amadeus” is because it is a local production and he really wants to do community theater, he said.

“This one, I kind of think there’s plenty of roles,” Stonebraker said. “I feel like I can maybe make one of the parts.”



Stonebraker said he feels like he doesn’t get that nervous when auditioning and feels better once he gets flowing. Though he usually does pretty well, he said he was a little bit off during Tuesday’s audition.

When it comes to choosing a cast from those who audition, Miller-Hahn said she doesn’t know how she’s going to put the show together until she sees everyone and looks for whether the person understands the play he or she is auditioning for, as well as enthusiasm.

“I’m going to put the strongest combination together that I can get,” she said. “That’s the only way we’re going to make it really, really great.”



Specifically for “Amadeus,” Miller-Hahn said that for Salieri, she’s looking for an actor that makes people listen. He has the most lines and he carries the story, she said. As for Mozart, he needs to be played by someone with a huge range, someone who can make him ridiculous, obnoxious and pitiful at the end, Miller Hahn said.

Prescott Center for the Arts’ production of Amadeus runs for nine performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, April 16-18 and Thursday through Saturday, April 23-25 and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 19 and Saturday through Sunday, April 25-26. Tickets, already available online at www.pca-az.net, are $22 for adults, $20 for seniors and $17 for youth.

Up next: the life of a play continues with the first audition Monday, Feb. 17.