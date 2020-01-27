Letter: Continue the override
Editor:
As a former teacher, I applaud Superintendent Joe Howard’s Jan. 20 letter to the editor for recognizing and supporting the much-needed increase in funding for our well-deserving Prescott Unified School District teachers and support staff.
Studies have shown that paying teachers more provides an incentive for teacher’s performance, in addition to retaining and attracting well-qualified individuals to the teaching field. Coming up with innovative ways to improve teacher pay should continue to be a priority of our local, county and state elected representatives.
That is why it is imperative to find ways for our teachers and staff to receive the respect and recognition for the professional work they perform for our students and the community.
We must understand that our community is only as strong as its schools, and that our schools are the centerpiece of the community.
I am in agreement with Superintendent Howard, and urge the community’s support for the PUSD Governing Board to ask voters for a continuation of the 2015 override that gave PUSD approximately $1 million per year to pay staff directly.
Thank you Superintendent Howard!
Robert Davis
Prescott
