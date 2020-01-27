OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Jan. 27
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

WATCH: Jeep driven over Prescott car wash’s concrete barrier, rolls on Sheldon St.

First responders manage a single-vehicle crash on E. Sheldon St. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. A Jeep was driven through a car wash’s concrete barrier and ended up on its side in the eastbound lane. (Max Efrein/Courier)

First responders manage a single-vehicle crash on E. Sheldon St. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. A Jeep was driven through a car wash’s concrete barrier and ended up on its side in the eastbound lane. (Max Efrein/Courier)

Originally Published: January 27, 2020 1:53 p.m.

Jeep drives over Prescott car wash’s concrete barrier, rolls on Sheldon St. by Courier Video

In what is believed to be an accident, the driver of a Jeep nearly ran over a car wash employee before driving over a concrete barrier and rolling the vehicle in the eastbound lane of E. Sheldon St. in Prescott on Monday, Jan. 27.

Garrett Cramp, an employee of the car wash, said he was ushering the Jeep out of an automatic car wash around 11 a.m. and gave the driver a signal to press on the breaks so as to let the car wash’s rollers finish pushing the Jeep out.

“We don’t want to damage our track, let alone damage his vehicle, so I gave him the command to stop,” Cramp said.

But Cramp quickly found himself in a precarious situation (as shown in security footage taken at the car wash).

“It happens every now and then, even if you’re a regular or not: They’ll hit the gas instead of the break, and this time it just ended up being a lot more deadly than it should have been,” he said.

Thanks to his fast reflexes, Cramp was able to just barely get out of harm’s way by pushing himself off of the Jeep’s front end.

He then watched as the Jeep drove through a shallow concrete barrier and roll into E. Sheldon St. Though there was traffic along the roadway, no other vehicles were damaged in the crash.

photo

A firefighter with the Prescott Fire Department secures caution tape around a damaged concrete barrier at Richie’s Express Auto Wash in Prescott on Monday Jan. 27, 2020. (Max Efrein/Courier)

After the shock of the situation, Cramp and other employees of the car wash jumped down to check on the driver of the Jeep.

“We found some scissors and cut open the sunroof,” Cramp said.

When Prescott Fire Department (PFD) arrived, they used tools to extricate the man from the vehicle.

“The patient was transported to the hospital for evaluation, but it appeared he had really minor injuries,” said Dan Morgan, a battalion chief with PFD.

Mackey van Huizen, the owner of the car wash, said the driver of the Jeep was a regular customer who had just recently purchased the vehicle.

“Adjusting to a new car, he just did the wrong thing,” van Huizen said. “We’ve certainly seen YouTube videos of it happening elsewhere, but not here.”

The Prescott Police Department has yet to confirm the exact cause of the crash.

Traffic along E. Sheldon St. was temporarily impacted while emergency responders cleared the scene.

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.

photo

Prescott police block off a portion of eastbound Sheldon St. in Prescott due to a single vehicle crash on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (Max Efrein/Courier)

photo

A Jeep that was driven through a car wash’s concrete barrier in Prescott on Monday Jan. 27, 2020. (Max Efrein/Courier)

photo

First responders clear the scene of a single-vehicle crash on E. Sheldon St. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (Max Efrein/Courier)

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Driver mistakenly hits gas instead of brake, drives into river.
Tour jeep rollover on 89A causes serious injuries
Six-car accident on Prescott's Gurley Street caused by single vehicle
Multi-vehicle pileup sends one person to the hospital
Van t-boned by emergency vehicle, rolls

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries