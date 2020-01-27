Editorial: Scammers are out there, and they want your money

With the Prescott Valley Police Department issuing an alert Monday warning residents of a scam circulating the quad-city area that has suspects posing as APS agents telling people their bills are delinquent, the Courier editorial board thought it would be a good time to remind everyone of potential scams out there.

Each year, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) looks at reports received from consumers about problems, scams and frauds experienced in the marketplace at a national level.

We printed a full story in The Daily Courier on Saturday, Jan. 25, listing the results of those reports.

For example, in 2019, the FTC received more than 3.2 million reports from consumers. Among the top frauds of 2019 included IRS imposter scams, Social Security scam calls, phone calls looking for money in a variety of ways and text messages or pop-up ads on the computer.

The recent warning from Prescott Valley PD fits in the “phone calls looking for money” category.

So how does this recent Quad Cities scam work?

The victim receives a phone call with an APS verified number. The victim is asked to call a separate number, then are told their bill is delinquent. At that time, they are asked to pay amounts that aren’t astronomically high, but enough to line the pockets of the scammers.

Just a reminder, APS will never call demanding payment over the phone or demand payment be made via a prepaid card. And they’ll never ask for a customer’s bank account or credit card information.

Also, APS customers with accounts that owe money receive advance disconnect notification via mail, not a call threatening a shut off.

Sounds scary, right?

In the Courier’s scam story this past weekend, IRS imposter scams were No. 1 on the FTC list for 2019, with people losing more than $667 million to imposters who call pretending to be a government official or a family member with an emergency.

Many of these scams ended in a request to pay with a gift card, so be aware.

Social Security scams were No. 2 on the list, with 166,190 reports made and the average loss around $1,500. After phone call scams at No. 3, text messages and pop-up ads came in at No. 4.

Texts and pop-up ads you ask?

The more recent scam has suspects impersonating legitimate technical support companies through text messages or pop-up windows in attempt to fool phone or computer users into handing over personal information or worse, sending money.

The Courier editorial board encourages everyone to file a report if they fall victim to a scam at ftc.gov/complaint. You can also call Prescott Valley PD at 928-772-9267, or Prescott PD at 928-777-1900.

And with FTC law enforcement actions leading to more than $232 million in refunds to people who lost money, those reports matter.

Don’t hesitate, make the call.

— The Daily Courier