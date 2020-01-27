OFFERS
In brief: Prescott mayor pro tem to meet with public; part of Prescott National Cemetery to be closed Feb. 1

Billie Orr - Age: 71 Occupation: Retired education leader (teacher, principal, superintendent, education advocate) Length of time in Prescott: 7 years. In Arizona since 1968.

Originally Published: January 27, 2020 8:07 p.m.

Prescott mayor pro tem to meet with public

The public is invited to join Mayor Pro Tem Billie Orr for a monthly TGIF gathering. Beginning Friday, Jan. 31 from 4-5 p.m. in the Bill Owens Room at The Palace Restaurant, Orr will host the event with appetizers (attendees may purchase their beverage of choice), providing an opportunity for the public to come and interact directly. A similar gathering will take place on the fourth Friday evening of each month.

Information provided by the City of Prescott.

Part of cemetery to be closed on Feb. 1

The Prescott National Cemetery will close its columbarium G on Saturday, Feb. 1, to accommodate a crane required for part of its construction to expand capacity for the burial of veteran’ cremated remains.

The expansion will add 3,536 niches, extending burial availability through 2029, according to a news release from federal Veteran Affairs officials in Phoenix.

Visitations, vehicle access and parking in other areas of the cemetery will not be impacted by this closure.

For more information, contact Cemetery Foreman Charles Read at 602-803-0045 or email Charles.reed@va.gov.

Information provided by Prescott National Cemetery.

