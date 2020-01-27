All About Pets: A new beginning with a new pet

Last week’s column addressed the very difficult final decisions we all have to make when caring for a precious pet. Often when one loses a pet they realize the emptiness both in their heart and in the house, and the nagging begins — we need a dog (or cat) in the house.

Never, ever, do you replace a dog or cat. Each one is an individual. Trying to replace a pet is neither fair to the pet who is gone nor to the new pet who might be coming in. And actually, it is not fair to you either, for you will be disappointed.

BoJay is my third black Standard Poodle. To some they might look alike, but they have been as totally different as if I had brought in totally different breeds. Each one has had his own distinct personality for me to discover, enjoy and cherish.

Some people have great affection for one particular breed. Some need a pet that does not shed for health or other reasons. Some prefer long-haired dogs and some like the short-haired breeds. Others want a dog who is skilled in a particular area, such as for hunting, agility or other sport. And some, many actually, just want a cute cuddly friend.

After the loss of a precious pet, it is important to take a little time to morn the loss and look back and appreciate all that this particular pet brought to your life. Look at some photos. Did you win any ribbons or prizes with this guy? Cherish those memories.

Take your time in moving forward toward a new pet. Consider your age, living arrangements, physical and financial abilities and your lifestyle.

Lots more to say on this subject, and I will get back to it. But for now, a new bit of news has gotten my attention.

It was recently reported that airlines are restricting which pets can get on an airplane. The unlimited variety and number of pets listed as comfort pets has caused a great deal of discomfort and disruption for travelers as well as for the airlines. Can you even imagine being on an airplane and having the person next to you being comforted by a miniature horse? Or a rabbit? What if you are allergic, or possibly afraid of your seat mate’s pet?

Comfort Pet is a whole new category of animals that supposedly provide a service to a particular person. In my investigation of this, the primary mention is about dogs being allowed to live in rental quarters where the management does not allow pets. The Federal Housing Authority is trying to figure out how to handle this new trend. Imagine being a property owner who does not allow pets, and a person with a “Comfort Pet” wants to move in. What if that person is not capable of caring for his pet — including cleaning up after it. Should not the property owner be allowed to say — NO?

Generally, a letter from a doctor or medical provider is secured for a person who feels the need to have their pet with them at all times.



Unfortunately, as has been stated before in this column, the guidelines for different kinds of animals that assist people in a very wide variety of ways are rather blurred. Since writing about people who desperately need their dogs at their sides, it is frustrating with so many people trying to pass their pets off as something that they are not trained to be.



No matter what form of service you say your pet provides for you, that pet needs special training. Genuine service dogs are very highly trained to keep their person safe and fairly independent. That is quite a responsibility and not one to be taken lightly. We all need to understand and respect the guidelines and boundaries that exist for each level of help that these pets may perform. and make sure that our pets our properly trained to perform the tasks we ask of them. We must also be willing to accept the laws that pertain to and restrict each category.



Since I need my Blackpak with me at all times, we drive!



Christy Powers is a freelance writer whose passion is studying and writing about pet health, nutrition and training. She can be reached at cpowerspak@gmail.com.