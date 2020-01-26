OFFERS
Witucki: Lingering winter creates issues - and ideas

Snow blankets the City of Prescott on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (City of Prescott Facebook Page/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Steve Witucki
Originally Published: January 26, 2020 7:44 p.m.

The last significant snowfall in the Prescott area was on Jan. 9, 2020. The sky has been pretty clear for the past few days, and the high temperatures have been in the low 50s. But if you looked around the Prescott area on Jan. 19 — 10 days later — you would still have found patches of snow.

I’m still grappling with that. I thought that once the temperature hit 50 and the sun was shining, all snow in the area would be toast. Admittedly, it was only a tiny patch here and there in the shady areas. We saw some snow along the shore of Lynx Lake and even a bit on the hills near Watson Lake.

Unfortunately, in at least one case, this phenomena creates a danger. The other night my wife and I were walking along Sheldon Street not far from Montezuma, when we came upon a large icy patch on the sidewalk. We saw it in time and avoided it, but it’s easy to imagine somebody walking along the street in the sunshine not even contemplating the idea that they might have to watch out for an icy patch. It’s an accident waiting to happen.

Thankfully, that icy patch is the exception to the rule. Most of the roads are currently ice-free, and whatever snow remains isn’t much to worry about. The small patch of snow near our neighborhood isn’t too impressive anymore. If you gathered all of that snow together, you’d probably only get a decent-sized snowball.

So we don’t have enough ammunition for a snowball fight, but maybe we could have a little contest. Each of the Quad Cities could gather up all the remaining snow in their areas and measure how much they have left. While Prescott may get the most snowfall, they may not necessarily have the most leftover snow.

This crazy idea does have a practical side. The issue of local water supplies has been a hot topic for the Quad Cities and for the state itself. If we presume that surface water is at least partially boosted by snowfall, then maybe this is something we should be measuring.

In a presentation last November, Clyde Halstead, senior assistant city attorney for the City of Prescott, noted that Prescott has a designated “assured water supply” of 100 years. As the city grows, more measures may be needed to … well, make more measurements. Monitoring the snow may be part of the future of assuring that our water supply is safe for the next hundred years.

Once we know how much snowfall affects our water supply, we may actually find ourselves hoping for another “Snowmageddon.”

Steve Witucki is community editor for The Daily Courier of the Prescott News Network. Email him at switucki@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1104.

