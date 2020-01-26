Water issues top Prescott City Council's Jan. 28 meetings

An update in the city’s water trend analysis and a water main upsizing that would improve service in northeast Prescott will be among the issues that the City Council will consider this week.

The council will conduct four meetings on Tuesday, Jan. 28 — two closed-door executive sessions at 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., a 2 p.m. study session, and a 3 p.m. voting session. All of the meetings will take place at Prescott City Hall, 201 S. Cortez St.

The 2 p.m. study session will include an update to the council from consultant Gary Woodard on Prescott’s Water Trend Analysis.

Woodard has worked since early 2019 on evaluating the city’s water use and trends, and the city has been awaiting a final water model that would serve as a tool for tracking actual, estimated, and project water demands and supplies.

At its 3 p.m. voting session, the council will consider amending its development agreement with the Whispering Rock subdivision to provide for the city to reimburse the developer for a water main improvement in northeast Prescott.

Prescott Public Works Director Craig Dotseth said the amendment would require the developer to construct the water main improvement, and the city would reimburse the cost for 790 feet of the new water main.

“The water system in the area today is deficient,” Dotseth said, noting that the line near Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University is a 6-inch main.

Along with serving the pending Whispering Rock medical complex, a new 16-inch water main would also improve service for customers to the south, including the Heritage Park area and the Willow Creek Road car dealerships.

“Due to that, the city would participate with the cost of up to 790 feet of the upsizing,” Dotseth said. He estimated the cost of the city’s portion at $150,000 to $200,000.

In other action, the council will:

• Discuss three approved and/or pending development projects during two closed-door executive sessions.

The first executive session will begin at 9:30 a.m. and will include discussion of the Whispering Rock development agreement, as well as water issues with the Deep Well Ranch project.

The meeting will also include discussion of the Chino Valley IGA and potential future uses of city property located at 215 McCormick St.

Then, at 1 p.m., the council will conduct a second closed-door executive session to discuss the Arizona Eco Development project that is being planned in the Granite Dells area.

Citing the confidentiality of executive sessions, city officials declined to offer further information on the five topics.

• A $173,845 contract with Willdan Engineering for outsourcing of building services for an initial contract period of February through June, with an opportunity for renewal through 2021.

The outsourcing would be for building services for the production home builders in the north Prescott master plan communities, according to a city memo. The contract would cover “electronic permit intake, plan review and building inspection services in order to provide effective, comprehensive services to this segment of Community Development’s business,” the memo added.

• Consider adding $125,000 (for a total two-year maximum of $247,984) to a contract with Kary Environmental for the spring 2020 household hazardous waste event.

Upon approval of the contract, the curbside collection event would take place from March 2 to 20, the memo stated.

Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com.