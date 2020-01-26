Student of the Week: Johnny
Originally Published: January 26, 2020 7:05 p.m.
Johnny always follows the Golden Rule by treating others the way he wants to be treated! He remembers his manners in all situations and is respectful to all grownups and peers by listening to what they have to say and helping them out in any way he can. - Mrs. Sawyer
