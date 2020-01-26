Letter: Honorary senior citizen
Editor: I read about the young man, 15, orphaned by the death of his mom and the suicide of this dad shortly after, who has come to Prescott to live in a senior citizen community with his grandparents who have also suffered this horrendous loss. And because he’s not 19, they have to leave, because of their rule about 19 the minimum age to live there. Rules? This is a family dealing with grief. The boy has helped the neighbors, a good kid. So...I’m writing (a senior citizen myself) to offer a solution: Make the boy an honorary senior citizen. Simple. They can hold a ceremony, he will feel welcome and no doubt appreciated as he continues to help out.
Ginia Desmond
Tucson
