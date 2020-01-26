Free, Movies 4 Grown-ups: 'The Mustang', Jan. 28

Adults can enjoy a free movie, popcorn and beverage at "Movies 4 Grown-ups" from 6 to 8 p.m. in the lower level of the Dewey-Humboldt Town Library, 2735 Corral St. on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

The featured film will be “The Mustang.” A violent convict is given the chance to participate in a rehabilitation therapy program centered around the training of wild mustangs. Rated R.

