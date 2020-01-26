Compensation for nuclear-testing-related cancers 'in jeopardy' says local advocate

For 30 years, people who have suffered from cancer because of their exposure to Cold War nuclear testing in Nevada have been compensated by the government.

But with just two more years to go in the federal act that created the compensations, Sherri Hanna, a local advocate for victims of the nuclear testing, says an extension has yet to be approved.

“It’s in jeopardy,” Hanna said this past week, as the 69th anniversary of the first nuclear testing in 1951 approached. “Time is of the essence, and two years will go by quick.”

Over the past three decades, more than $2 billion has been paid to people who have contracted cancers that can be traced to their exposure to the nuclear testing that occurred in southern Nevada from 1951 to 1961/ 1962.Because of the prevailing winds that carried the contamination, the affected residents were termed “Downwinders,” and are considered at risk for 19 types of cancer, including esophageal, lymphoma, ovarian, breast and thyroid cancers. More information is available at the Downwinders website at: https://downwinders.info/.

Those eligible must be able to prove that they lived in several counties of Arizona (including Yavapai), Nevada and Utah during the testing.

In 1990, the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act (RECA) was approved by Congress and signed into law by President George H.W. Bush. It “apologizes on behalf of the nation” to those who were subjected to the fallout from the nuclear testing.

While the act has resulted in thousands of cancer sufferers and their families receiving $50,000 benefits, Hanna emphasizes that the program is scheduled to expire in 2022 unless it is extended by Congress.

She presented a report on the issue to the Prescott City Council earlier this month and emphasized the importance of a number of bills that have been introduced in Congress by Arizona senators and representatives, but have yet to be approved.

In 2011, Congress designated Jan. 27 as a day of remembrance for Downwinders, Hanna told the council members, adding that the day was meant to be “in recognition of the harm from nuclear testing at the Nevada test site.”

Hanna has devastating proof of the risks. Both her father, Ken Wayman, and her husband, John Hanna, Sr., died of cancers linked to the radiation exposure.

For much of the past decade, Hanna has been on a mission to inform others of the risks, as well as about the compensation and exams that are available through RECA.

Because of her high-profile campaign, Hanna has often been contacted by people who have been diagnosed with cancer and are seeking guidance on how to apply for the compensation.

“I just had four people contact me since December,” Hanna said this past week, noting that people often ask about how to prove they were living in Yavapai County all those years ago.

She typically advises people to seek out as many proofs of residency as they can find.

Among the best sources are: their parents’ work records through Social Security; old telephone books that are available at Sharlot Hall Museum; Prescott High School Hassayamper yearbooks at the Prescott Unified School District; and parents’ voting records through the Yavapai County Recorder.

Prescott Mayor Pro Tem Billie Orr commended Hanna on her ongoing work on the issue. “The tenacity you have shown with this Downwinders project is amazing,” Orr told Hanna during the Jan. 14 City Council meeting. “This has been your mission.”

Orr noted, “There’s no compensation that can replace your John or your dad, but it does say something about this country saying we’re sorry.”

Councilwoman Cathey Rusing added that Hanna’s work had helped to raise awareness about the risks.

“I’m a Downwinder, my family are Downwinders, and my husband’s family are Downwinders,” Rusing said. “It is mentally stressful living under the cloud of not knowing what can happen because of what you were exposed to as a child or adult.”

Pointing to the people who still contact her for help, Hanna said, “The work goes on.”

She can be reached either through email at hanna132@yahoo.com, or by telephone at 928-533-2925.

Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com.