Body cameras still a dream for much of Quad Cities law enforcement

During his State of the State Address, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey committed to providing funding to equip every Arizona State Trooper with a body camera.

If approved as is, this portion of his FY 2021 budget will mean an additional 1,267 Arizona Department of Public Safety personnel will be able to record every incident they’re involved in — from issuing speeding tickets to officer-involved shootings.



Law enforcement agencies throughout the country have been increasingly trialling the technology since the Rialto Police Department in California first put it to the test in 2012.

According to a Police Executive Research Forum survey published in April 2018, more than one-third of American law enforcement agencies had already deployed body-worn cameras, and another 50% had plans to do so.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) was one of the first in Yavapai County to adopt body cameras.

In 2015, the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors approved YCSO’s purchase of 65 cameras, three docking stations and unlimited data storage for a year, all at the cost of $131,000.

“Nationally, [law enforcement] were under the microscope for police allegedly not doing the right things,” Mascher said while reflecting on the initial investment. “There are bad apples out there that taint everything. We wanted to show we’re not like that.”

Since then, they’ve acquired about 95 more cameras so that every deputy, sergeant and lieutenant has one. Video storage now costs them about $140,000 a year, Mascher said.

To him, the costs are well worth the benefits, which include greater transparency with the public and additional evidence in the courtroom.

Mascher also believes it inclines people to be on their best behavior.



“If you have a camera and you’re videoing, the officer acts better and the public acts better,” Mascher said.

It’s for such reasons that the Chino Valley Police Department (CVPD) decided to take the plunge as well in mid-2018.

With the approval from its town council, the department purchased 26 cameras and several docking stations for $35,000. The five-year contract includes an annual cost of $21,000, which pays for the video storage and continued use of the cameras, said Lt. Randy Chapman with CVPD.

Chapman said it has so far been a positive experience.

“It helps the officers write better reports because they can go back and look at the video,” he said. “And from an administrative perspective, when we get a complaint about how an officer handled a situation, it can help us either dismiss or validate that complaint.”

PRESCOTT, PRESCOTT VALLEY NOT QUITE THERE

The Prescott and Prescott Valley police departments have both resisted buying into body cameras so far.



Both have cited budgetary restraints.

“We’re still a ways out from getting that funded,” said Lt. James Gregory on behalf of the Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD). “I think body cams are a good thing, they’re just really expensive. When we have to pick between cops and body cams, we’re gonna try to get officers.”

Lt. Jon Brambila said the Prescott Police Department is currently trailling a few cameras for free, but doesn’t see the department committing to anything in the immediate future.

“We’re more looking at the digital storage right now for our in-car cameras and photos,” Brambila said.

He believes much of the decision to purchase body cameras has to do with what the public wants from their departments since taxpayers dollars are what is used to make such investments.

“The community’s not asking for it from us,” Brambila said. “If they were, I think we would be looking at it harder than we are. But is it probably the future of law enforcement? I think it probably is. Is it the answer to all of the problems? No, it has its limitations like anything else.”

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.