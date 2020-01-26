OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Jan. 26
Weather  30.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Biomimicry: Tapping into Nature’s Genius for Sustainable Solutions, Jan. 28
Third of ten Community Nature Study Series 2020

The third class of this series will be presented by Lily Urmann, ASU who will discuss "Biomimicry: Tapping into Nature’s Genius for Sustainable Solutions" from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23. (Highlands Center for Natural History)

The third class of this series will be presented by Lily Urmann, ASU who will discuss "Biomimicry: Tapping into Nature’s Genius for Sustainable Solutions" from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23. (Highlands Center for Natural History)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: January 26, 2020 5 a.m.

Highlands Center for Natural History presents "Community Nature Study Series 2020."

Experts from around the state will each conduct an interactive, 3-hour presentation at Highlands Center for Natural History, 1375 S. Walker Rd. in Prescott from Jan. 21 through Feb. 20.

photo

(Highlands Center for Natural History)

The third class of this series will be presented by Lily Urmann, ASU who will discuss "Biomimicry: Tapping into Nature’s Genius for Sustainable Solutions" from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

We will begin this hands-on workshop by first exploring successful strategies from our local ecosystem: and start asking questions such as “How does nature store water, build resilient structures, or protect itself?”. Participants will learn to tune into the genius of nature through careful observation techniques and dive deeper into the realm of bio-inspired design. This workshop will guide you through the biomimicry process: identifying organism function and strategy, synthesizing design principles, and brainstorming applications for how we might learn from these time-tested solutions.

Registration is required. Admission for a non-member is $25 per class. Members receive a 10% discounted rate.

To register and for more information, visit highlandscenter.org/community-nature-study-series.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.

Highlands Center for Natural History

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Biomimicry: Observing and Learning from Nature’s Genius on July 11
'Life in Stone: The Long and Extraordinary History of Life in our Backyard', Jan. 23
Learn about 'Bat Diversity in the Neotropics and Arizona', Tuesday, Jan. 21
EVENTS FOR '08: Upcoming programs at the Highlands Center for Natural History
The Highlands Center for Natural History hosts festival

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries