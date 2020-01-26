Biomimicry: Tapping into Nature’s Genius for Sustainable Solutions, Jan. 28

Highlands Center for Natural History presents "Community Nature Study Series 2020."

Experts from around the state will each conduct an interactive, 3-hour presentation at Highlands Center for Natural History, 1375 S. Walker Rd. in Prescott from Jan. 21 through Feb. 20.

The third class of this series will be presented by Lily Urmann, ASU who will discuss "Biomimicry: Tapping into Nature’s Genius for Sustainable Solutions" from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

We will begin this hands-on workshop by first exploring successful strategies from our local ecosystem: and start asking questions such as “How does nature store water, build resilient structures, or protect itself?”. Participants will learn to tune into the genius of nature through careful observation techniques and dive deeper into the realm of bio-inspired design. This workshop will guide you through the biomimicry process: identifying organism function and strategy, synthesizing design principles, and brainstorming applications for how we might learn from these time-tested solutions.

Registration is required. Admission for a non-member is $25 per class. Members receive a 10% discounted rate.

To register and for more information, visit highlandscenter.org/community-nature-study-series.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.