Biomimicry: Tapping into Nature’s Genius for Sustainable Solutions, Jan. 28
Third of ten Community Nature Study Series 2020
Highlands Center for Natural History presents "Community Nature Study Series 2020."
Experts from around the state will each conduct an interactive, 3-hour presentation at Highlands Center for Natural History, 1375 S. Walker Rd. in Prescott from Jan. 21 through Feb. 20.
The third class of this series will be presented by Lily Urmann, ASU who will discuss "Biomimicry: Tapping into Nature’s Genius for Sustainable Solutions" from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28.
We will begin this hands-on workshop by first exploring successful strategies from our local ecosystem: and start asking questions such as “How does nature store water, build resilient structures, or protect itself?”. Participants will learn to tune into the genius of nature through careful observation techniques and dive deeper into the realm of bio-inspired design. This workshop will guide you through the biomimicry process: identifying organism function and strategy, synthesizing design principles, and brainstorming applications for how we might learn from these time-tested solutions.
Registration is required. Admission for a non-member is $25 per class. Members receive a 10% discounted rate.
To register and for more information, visit highlandscenter.org/community-nature-study-series.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.
- Search underway in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- ADOT: Lane restrictions, full closures coming for I-17 beginning Jan. 19
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Jan. 24, 2020
- 44 new defendants served by Arizona AG in fraud case against Prescott Valley eye surgeon
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 20, 2020
- Medical complex breaks ground in northeast Prescott
- Yavapai County delinquent tax lien sale set for Feb. 11
- Credit repair: Fixing mistakes on your credit report
- Dog missing from crash that killed Prescott Valley woman, military husband still hospitalized
- Removal of 300-plus mailboxes and endless post office lines test Prescott Valley residents
- ADOT: Lane restrictions, full closures coming for I-17 beginning Jan. 19
- Watch: Mountain lion caught on camera in Prescott
- Search underway in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for surgeries
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Jan. 24, 2020
- Hawks murder case featured in ‘20/20’ special
- Will the former Sam’s Club in Prescott Valley ever be sold?
- 44 new defendants served by Arizona AG in fraud case against Prescott Valley eye surgeon
- Dog missing from crash that killed Prescott Valley woman, military husband still hospitalized
- Prescott Valley woman dies after car hits fire truck in Indiana
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: