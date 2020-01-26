Attend a free library lecture, 'Living a Meaningful Life', Jan. 28
Come and attend a free lecture at the Prescott Campus Library, Yavapai College, 1100 E. Sheldon St. from 12 to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28.
"Living a Meaningful Life." What is the meaning of life? When answering this question we typically look to something outside ourselves such as the Cosmos or a deity. Yet, neither of these offer satisfactory responses. Instead, it is when we look inwards towards our relationships that we are able to discover how we can live meaningfully. Therefore, understanding the capacity for our relationships to give our lives meaning.
For more information, visit yavapaicollege.libcal.com/event/6353611.
