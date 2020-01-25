OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Jan. 26
Weather  38.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Underwater tire reef experiment in Guam to be cleaned up

Scientists in Guam are trying to determine how to remove a man-made underwater mountain built out of vehicle tires 50 years ago. Shown here is a landscape view of Cocos Artificial Tire Reef B. (Guam Environmental Protection Agency, Guam Environmental)

Scientists in Guam are trying to determine how to remove a man-made underwater mountain built out of vehicle tires 50 years ago. Shown here is a landscape view of Cocos Artificial Tire Reef B. (Guam Environmental Protection Agency, Guam Environmental)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: January 25, 2020 11:55 p.m.

photo

Aerial view of Cocos Lagoon and red dot on map indicates location of Cocos Artificial Reef B. (Guam Environmental Protection Agency, Guam Environmental)

HAGATNA, Guam — Scientists in Guam are trying to determine how to remove a man-made underwater mountain built out of vehicle tires 50 years ago.

Guam Environmental Protection Agency scientists hoped the tire reef would improve marine conditions in Cocos Lagoon and increase fish stocks, but has instead been left abandoned a mile from shore and about 20 feet (6 meters) below the water, Pacific Daily News reports.

The project started in 1969 and was discontinued in 1973 after the tire reefs didn’t recruit enough fish populations to be deemed effective, government officials said.

The 2,400-tire experiment is now considered trash and would cost $250,000 to clean up, government officials said.

photo

Upper left: Surface overview of Cocos Artificial Reef B. Upper right: Tire tube design used at Cocos Artificial Reef B. - half meter stick used for scale. Lower left: Layers of tire tubes buried underneath the silty bottom substrate. Lower right: Landscape view of Cocos Artificial Tire Reef B. (Guam Environmental Protection Agency, Guam Environmental)

The government received a federal grant to clean up the artificial tire habitats, but officials do not know where the second 350-tire habitat is located.

It is unclear how much money was received through the grant.

Scientists must receive proper permits, conduct the necessary studies and then remove the tire reef over the next three years, officials said.

“Removal efforts of the tire reef will help prevent any further damage to the natural habitat that may negatively impact the biological, economic and cultural importance of Cocos Lagoon,” environmental officials said in statement.

The tires taken from the lagoon are expected to be shredded, shipped to Asia and used as fuel for the cement industry or rubberized asphalt, officials said.

Coral that has grown on the tires will be relocated, scientists said.

photo

Coral recruitment observed on various tires at Cocos Artificial Reef B. Coral colonies will be surveyed and transplanted prior to removal efforts. (Guam Environmental Protection Agency, Guam Environmental Protection Agency)

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Scientists find tiny baby octopus floating on Hawaii trash
Scuba-diving Santa Claus delights children in San Francisco
Florence pollution fears: Swollen rivers swamp ash dumps, hog farms
Watch: Venice cruise ship collision caught on video
Scientists seeking cause of huge freshwater mussel die-off

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries