Prescott-area students, educators see value in expanded civics; governor seeks to increase expectations

Claire Barrett, left, and Geneva Raber are Prescott High American government students in the class taught by Brenda Lee. As part of an assignment related to the Declaration of Independence, students are challenged to write a five-point Constitution for a state they are assigned. (Nanci Hutson/Courier)

Claire Barrett, left, and Geneva Raber are Prescott High American government students in the class taught by Brenda Lee. As part of an assignment related to the Declaration of Independence, students are challenged to write a five-point Constitution for a state they are assigned. (Nanci Hutson/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: January 25, 2020 10:31 p.m.

photo

Prescott High School American government class taught by Brenda Lee. Students engaging in a classroom reflecting on connections between life in the 13 original colonies and modern politics. (Nanci Hutson/Courier)

Prescott High School senior Geneva Raber is a registered Republican, an affiliation selected after taking an advanced American government class that enlightened her about this nation’s storied political past.

She came to understand, and embrace, the beauty of democracy — then and now.

Thanks to Prescott High Social Studies Department Chairman Brenda Lee’s course Geneva said she is confident she can vote for candidates in the national primary and election who she believes will represent her societal values.

Geneva, too, is certain she will pass the state’s mandatory 100-question civics test required for graduation.

Do you know the answers to these 5 civics questions?

In Arizona, all high school seniors must pass a 100-question civics test to qualify for graduation. The students are required to score at least a 60 on the test that is offered either in government classes or online.

The Daily Courier wants to test readers’ civics knowledge. Here are five questions from the Arizona state test. Check your answers with those at the end of the story on page 11A.

1) What is the “Rule of law?” What is the United States’ highest form of law?

2) Name your U.S. senators and U.S. representative.

3) Under the Tenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, some powers belong to the states. Name one of those powers.

4) If both the president and vice president can no longer serve in office, who becomes president?

5) Who is the chief justice of the United States?

CIVICS STUDY

Like some other of Lee’s past and present students, Geneva said she believes the protection of this nation’s freedoms deserve more than mindless social media commentary or petty debates. The decisions elected state and national leaders make today will reverberate for generations, she said.

Fellow senior Claire Barrett said her government and mock trial experiences enabled her to appreciate the pivotal historical moment unwinding in the halls of Congress right now — the impeachment trial of the 45th president of the United States.

President Donald Trump is the third president in the nation’s history to be impeached by a majority vote in the United States House of Representatives. In the prior two impeachments, the Senate that conducts the trial was unable to garner the two-thirds vote to remove the president from office. Trump’s Senate trial officially started this past week.

“This is incredibly important,” Claire said. “The president is the face of our country as a whole … people need to practice civil discourse and let this go through the process.”

CIVICS IN ARIZONA

In 2015, Arizona became the first state in the nation to pass the American Civics Act, requiring high school students to pass the citizenship test before graduation.

In his recent State of the State speech, Gov. Doug Ducey said he wants to expand on the study of how to be an engaged citizen. He, too, wants to increase the passing score from 60% to 70%.

“I’m proposing we expect more, start them earlier, and give our middle schoolers the chance … because there is more to learn,” Ducey said.

Ducey proposed designating Sept. 25 as Sandra Day O’Connor Civics Celebration Day. “We are blessed to have one Arizonan who’s the ideal of this aspirational creed,” Ducey declared of the now retired United States Supreme Court justice. “Her life is a living civics lesson … Who better to hold as a model for the next generation?”

CIVICS PREPARATION

In Brenda Lee’s government classes this past week, students were connecting the dots between life in the 13 original colonies and life in the United States today. She talked about the role of political propaganda then and now, drawing parallels between today’s social media political commentary and colonial era paintings.

Lee showed one image of the famed Boston Massacre — not a mass murder but rather violent skirmish started between some patriots and a British sentry that escalated into a brawl that killed five and wounded six. The painting portrays the Bostonians as innocents. A stray dog stands on their side as British soldiers brandish muskets and bayonets.

The image deflected a murkier truth; patriots hurling rocks, taunting soldiers, she noted.

Lee asked students to contemplate the 2020 election. She then asked the issues candidates might pitch to them. Their ideas: protecting the environment or addressing the rising costs of college education.

She then asked them to think how they might try and manipulate their vote? Might it be with Snapchat or Instagram posts? She prodded them to think beyond a simple message — to ask and require specifics.

“This is all super interesting to me because I’m going to be voting in a presidential election,” said senior Abigail Macdonald, who is also part of Lee’s mock trial competitions. “I think we all take a lot for granted. To know how we got here is important as we take advantage of the system we have.”

CIVICS PLAYBOOK

Bradshaw Mountain High School American government teacher Bruce Giles in Prescott Valley sees civics education as a pertinent, living study that enables young adults to discern and debate the key issues of the day.

photo

Brenda Lee with seniors Claire Barrett (left) and Geneva Raber. Both took her AP government class in a prior semester. Barrett is also a participation in Lee’s mock trial program. (Nanci Hutson/Courier)

In his classroom, Giles said he strives to ensure “constant feedback” with students and inform them about their roles as citizens. He views civics as less a lesson in history than it is about teaching students how they can play a role as voters, campaigners, even lawmakers. And why.

One of Giles’ key lessons focuses on demographics: the reality that older adults outvote young voters by almost 3-1. When he asks students why they don’t want to vote, Giles said a common answer is a lack of knowledge to make an intelligent choice.

So he seeks to remedy that by ensuring that all of his students understand the process and their place in that process.

“I tell my students when they leave my class they will be among the thousandths of a percentile (nationally) who know this stuff,” Giles said of teaching everything from the existence and impact of the Electoral College to the step-by-step procedures required for a presidential impeachment.

Giles’ said his class lessons are among the few students are likely to hear about on the evening news.

As for the importance of teaching civics today, Giles, Lee and some of their students agree it cannot be overestimated.

CIVICS AHEAD

Civics is all about helping students see their relevance in American government, they said.

“The people (of the United States) are the ones who put representatives into the various branches (of government),” Abigail said. “That shows that we have the power to change what’s going on. We can remove a president from power!”

Geneva concurs: “If we want a successful country … it’s important we have a voice. It’s really good to learn about how to be socially responsible, not bashing each other in political fights.

“We’re all in this together … At the end of the day, we are the United States of America.”

Answer key for civics questions:

1) Rule of law means no person or government is above the law, and no government or official can enforce laws that are either unfair or unjust. The United States highest form of law is the Constitution of the United States of America; the president, Congress, and the federal judiciary are all bound by its terms.

2) Arizona’s United States Senators are Martha McSally, R, appointed to fill Senator John McCain’s seat; Kyrsten Sinema, D, was elected to a six-year seat in November 2018. The United States representative for the 4th District is Paul Gosar, R, who was first elected to a two-year seat in 2011.

3) The Tenth Amendment is included in the Bill of Rights defining the balance of power between the federal government and the states. One state power is that of providing public education.

4) Speaker of the House of Representatives.

5) The United States Supreme Court Chief Justice is John Roberts

photo

The Prescott High School American government class taught by Brenda Lee. As part of an assignment related to the Declaration of Independence, students are challenged to write a five-point Constitution for a state they are assigned. Students Andrew Robbins and Bruce Sanchez come up with ideas for the state of New York. (Nanci Hutson/Courier)

