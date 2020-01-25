Roughriders get twinbill sweep to open season
Junior College Softball
HENDERSON, Nev. — In its 2020 season opener Saturday afternoon, No. 16 Yavapai softball swept a doubleheader over Southern Nevada 13-5 and 11-3 on the road.
Yavapai knocked 7 home runs on the day with 23 total hits. With the victory in the opening game, Head Coach Doug Eastman became Yavapai softball’s all-time leader in wins with 227. Eastman was tied with former Head Coach Stacy Iveson before the victory.
GAME 1
In the opener, the Roughriders jumped out to a 6-0 lead through three innings of play. However, Southern Nevada plated 4 runs in their half of the fourth to cut into the deficit. In the top of the fifth inning, Yavapai extended its lead with a two-run homerun by Kamryn Kamakaiwi. Southern Nevada went down in order in the bottom of half of their inning.
Yavapai put the game on ice in the top of the sixth scoring five runs powered by two home runs by Sanoe Helenihi and Isabella Porecco. Southern Nevada was able to score one run in the sixth but a diving catch in right field by Porreco and a ground out to Megan Parsley at first secured the victory.
Jackie Traughber got the victory in the circle throwing four innings scattering seven hits and striking out three. She also had two RBI’s with a triple. Cassie Elliott threw the final two innings for the save.
Kamakaiwi led the offensive charge going 3 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs. Mia Weckel, Alyssa Carpio and Megan Parsley each had two hits. Sanoe Helenihi was 1 for 1 with three runs knocked in on a home run. Porreco was 1 for 4 with a solo homer.
GAME 2
In the second game, Hanna Sheiring threw a complete game in the circle allowing only two hits with two strike outs.The offense remained hot with 10 hits. Yavapai scored in every inning of the run-rule shortened game.
The Roughriders scored five runs in the opening frame powered by three home runs by Shaylee Alani and Kamryn Kamakaiwi, her second of the day, and Sanoe Helenihi, also her second of the day.
Yavapai added two runs in the second inning, one in the third, two in the fourth and one in the fifth on a solo home run by Alyssa Carpio.
Shaylee Alani was 3 for 4 with a home run. Alyssa Carpio and Sanoe Helenihi each had two hits with a home run each.
Yavapai plays an exhibition doubleheader on Sunday, January 26th against Embry-Riddle at Bill Vallely Field in Prescott. The twinbill begins at 12 p.m.
— Information provided by Yavapai Athletics
