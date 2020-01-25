OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Jan. 26
Weather  38.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Rahm takes the lead at Torrey Pines with McIlroy lurking
Golf

Jon Rahm of Spain reacts after hitting a bunker shot on the 15th hole of the South Course at Torrey Pines Golf Course during the third round of the Farmers Insurance tournament Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in San Diego. (Denis Poroy/AP)

Jon Rahm of Spain reacts after hitting a bunker shot on the 15th hole of the South Course at Torrey Pines Golf Course during the third round of the Farmers Insurance tournament Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in San Diego. (Denis Poroy/AP)

DOUG FERGUSON, AP Golf Writer
Originally Published: January 25, 2020 10:51 p.m.

SAN DIEGO — Jon Rahm is playing some of his best golf with two victories and a runner-up in his last four tournaments. He was at his best Saturday at Torrey Pines, holing a chip for birdie and a full gap wedge for eagle to start his round.

Even after a 7-under 65 for a one-shot lead in the Farmers Insurance Open, Rahm knows as well as anyone that the hard work is still in front of him, mainly because of whoever might be behind him.

Three years ago, that was Rahm. He made two eagles over the last six holes for a 66 to capture his first PGA Tour title. This year, it could be Ryan Palmer and Rory McIlroy in the final group, maybe even Tiger Woods from five shots back.

“The back nine three years ago? It will do absolutely nothing, really,” Rahm said. “The only thing it’s going to do is keep me focused, no matter how good I’m playing, knowing that somebody can come and do the same thing.”

After a two-hour fog delay, Rahm had the ideal start. He chipped in from just off the green at No. 1. Then, he hit a gap wedge from 111 yards that landed short of the hole and rolled in for an eagle.

Equally important was saving par on No. 5, and then on Nos. 12, 14 and 15, each of them feeling just as good as birdies.

It led to the low round of the day. He was at 12-under 204 and had a one-shot lead over Palmer, whose card was a mixture of birdies and bogeys until a 10-foot birdie on the 17th gave him a 71.

Rahm and Palmer have good history. They were teammates at the Zurich Classic in New Orleans and won. This time they’re on their own, with company.

McIlroy can go to No. 1 in the world with a victory, and after a poor finish on Friday, he got it right this time. McIlroy hit a 5-iron from a bunker on No. 12 — the third-toughest hole of the day — to 6 feet for birdie. He also powered a 3-wood over the water to 20 feet on the par-5 18th that set up an easy birdie for a 67.

That left him three shots behind and in the final group with Rahm, the first time they’ve played together on Sunday on the PGA Tour.

“It was nice to shoot a good third round here and get myself a little bit closer,” McIlroy said. “There’s a lot of guys like 6-, 7-, 8-under par. Need to go out and try to replicate what I did today. If I can do that, I’ll have a good shot.”

Woods finished with a 15-foot putt — his longest of the round — on the par-5 18th and hopes it will give him some momentum going into Sunday. Never mind that the putt was for par. He sent his wedge over the green and into the bunker, and another dropped shot could have been costly. The par salvaged a 69 that got him within five shots. It wasn’t a bad score, it just felt like way after the start.

Woods opened with two birdies in three holes, chipped in for par, added two more birdies for a 32 and suddenly was within two shots of the lead as he goes for a ninth victory at Torrey Pines, and a record 83rd in his PGA Tour career.

But he didn’t make another birdie, and didn’t even have a chance at one from closer than 20 feet.

“It was important to make that putt,” he said. “By the end of the day, there will probably be 10, 11, 12 guys ahead of me. I’ve still got to go out there and post a low one tomorrow.”

Woods was among 16 players within five shots of the lead.

Sung Kang (67), PGA Tour rookie Harry Higgs (69) and Cameron Champ (68) joined McIlroy at 9-under 207. The group another shot behind included Tony Finau, Patrick Reed and Brandt Snedeker, a two-time champion at Torrey Pines who birdied his last two holes to salvage a 72.

McIlroy is playing for the first time since late November and didn’t appear to pick up too much rust during his break. This is his second time playing Torrey Pines, and it feels suited for him, even if he struggles like everyone else on poa greens.

“Even if you’re not making that many birdies but if you keep giving yourself chances, it’s one of these golf courses that you feel like you’re playing really well, you might be a couple under,” McIlroy said. “That’s OK. No one else is going that low. Keep doing the same thing tomorrow and should be right there.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Woods opens with 69 at Torrey North to start new year
Rahm fires 64, storms into lead at Players
Top-ranked Justin Rose wins Farmers Insurance Open
Rose builds 3-shot lead at Torrey as Tiger stalls
Woods brings back big crowds, big cheers with Thursday’s 72

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries