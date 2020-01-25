Preview: Yavapai softball refined and ready for new season

PRESCOTT — Even though winter technically isn’t over yet, the hot stove has stopped burning as a revamped Yavapai softball team will open its 2020 season with a doubleheader against Southern Nevada on Saturday.

Historically, Roughrider softball has always been a strong program, dating back to the Stacey Iveson days where the team won multiple NJCAA National Championships. Now with Doug Eastman at the helm, the Roughriders have consistently been a 50-win team. However, fizzling out in last year’s NJCAA Regional I Tournament certainly left a bad taste in their mouths.

“The first thing that I addressed [this offseason] is one of the reasons we didn’t make it through the playoffs last year, which was that our pitching staff wasn’t what it needed to be,” Eastman said. “So that’s the first I addressed and now we got five pitchers, where we only had three last year. But all five are probably a step ahead than what we had last season … I think that’s going to be the difference maker for us.”

The Roughriders’ deep pitching rotation this season will be fortified by the likes of RHP Jackie Traughber, RHP Hannah Sheiring, LHP Kamryn Kamakaiwi and RHP Anali Rios. As far as that No. 1 spot in the rotation, Eastman is leaning toward Traughber, who used to be a drop-ball pitcher but has now fell in love with the rise ball.

“We have five pitchers who can do all different types of things that all blend together really well, which is really nice because not one of us are anything alike,” Traughber said. “It’s going to give us a lot of different depth this season.”

Yavapai will be just as formidable behind the plate as well, especially since All-American infielder Shaylee Alani will be returning for her sophomore season. Alani led the Roughriders last year with a .460 batting average and 79 RBIs.

“I’m really excited for the season. Offensively, we have a young team but I know that we’re all going to be prepared by the time our season opener comes,” Alani said.

Despite losing sluggers Kylie Brown and Shayne Pinner, Alani will be backed up by infielder Jessica Giacoma, infielder Alexus Garza, catcher Alexis Garayzar and outfielder Vanessa Gomez. Garza, who is referred to as “’Bama” by her teammates, was leading Yavapai in home runs and RBIs until she broke her finger 15 games into last season.

While a return to the national tournament is in the back of everyone’s mind, the question remains as whether or not the Roughriders have what it takes to get to that point. Eastman is adamant that good pitching will help them overcome any obstacle in their way since their bats are always so potent and reliable.

“I feel good about this pitching staff. I think we have a couple All-Americans in the mix here and if they can pitch to their potential, we’ll get to the next level this year,” Eastman said.

ON THE MEND

The Roughriders have three starters — a third baseman, catcher and starting left fielder — that won’t be available at the beginning of the season due to some nagging injuries. Eastman said he hopeful they will return around the eighth game of the season.

SCHEDULE

This season’s schedule will feature 33 games with 27 of those being doubleheaders. The Roughriders are set to travel to Las Vegas on Jan. 31 for tournament where they’ll face off against some stiff competition, including Trinidad State, Jones, Salt Lake, Utah State Eastern and Southern Idaho.

After the tournament, the Roughriders will dive right into ACAAC action with a doubleheader on the road against Pima on Feb. 4. Their home opener will be a doubleheader against Embry-Riddle on Sunday, Jan. 26 starting at 12 p.m.

MAKING HISTORY

After the Roughriders were eliminated in last year’s Region I Tournament, Eastman stayed tied with Iveson for most wins as head coach in program history at 226. It’s safe to say that Eastman will break that record this season barring some sort of catastrophic event.

