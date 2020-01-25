Piacenza: Turn and face the strange changes

David Bowie released a single of his song “Changes” the day before his 25th birthday. With wisdom beyond his years, Bowie acknowledged a truth of life that sometimes seems to escape older people. Like death and taxes, there is a continuum that can be relied on to appear over and over again as time goes on:

Ch-ch-ch-ch-changes (Turn and face the strange);

Ch-ch-changes, just gonna have to be a different man;

Time may change me;

But I can’t trace time.

Sometimes even changes with a minor personal impact, like a restaurant closing, can be a little startling. If it’s a favorite of mine, it can even make me feel a little wistful for the “good old days” when they were open! These feelings pass, another restaurant opens and all’s right with the world again.

Physical changes as we age can also be the source of not-so-pleasant surprise. All at one time, I developed a painful back problem, a semi-serious eye problem and, oh, those dark circles under my eyes! My first reaction was indignation! Why and how is this happening? My inward image of myself was at least 10 years behind how my body was actually changing. Doctors, MRIs, physical therapy, special supplements and concealer makeup followed in quick succession. I eventually acclimated to the inevitable.

Some changes demand much more mental and emotional processing to fully digest and move on to the new state of things. The death of a loved one surely shakes the pillars of the world and ourselves as we have thought of them up to then. There is a deep feeling of vulnerability in grieving – our heart finds itself on our sleeve without our permission. Rebuilding our sense of personal order can take a while. Eventually we integrate the loss, we soldier on, but we are changed.

On the community level, I’m always impressed with how aware people in the Prescott area are of changes in the law, such as a new or increased taxes or proposed changes in city or county policies. I appreciate how the Courier covers and often comes up with a reasoned editorial position on them. What really impresses me is how many people show up at City Hall or the Board of Supervisors to register their support or objections. Living here has been a lesson in civic conversation.

There comes a time, however, when the inevitability of change must be acknowledged. We may sigh and wish for the good old days but we are left with the task of accepting and integrating the change.

Ironically, it’s now “an old saw” to say how much technology has changed things on almost every level. Opening our laptops, we have limitless access to information, can find romance, share our daily lives, and hold meetings by video conferencing. Perhaps most significantly, we are ever more aware of what is happening on the other side of the country and the other side of the world.

Most of us are used to and comfortable with the confines and concerns of our own limited sphere-family, city, county or state. To bear the burden of sharing events, especially tragedies, across the globe can seem like just too much. Yet this is one of those inevitable changes that require acceptance and integration of the new state of affairs. Given the futility of trying to shut it out, we need to allow our personal sense of community to expand.

Each of us has to “turn and face the strange changes” and accept that we are “just gonna have to be a different man.”